New Russian Missile Attacks in Ukraine
Ukraine finds itself once again under fire from Russian missiles, marking a new wave of violence in the region
Ukraine has opted to temporarily withdraw US Abrams M1A1 tanks from frontline combat due to increasing challenges posed by Russian drones, as reported by the Associated Press. The decision comes as Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have made it increasingly difficult for the tanks to operate without being detected or targeted immediately, according to two U.S. military officials.
Initially, the United States had agreed to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine more than a year ago, with the intention of utilizing them to penetrate Russian lines. However, as the nature of the conflict has evolved, safeguarding these 10 million USD machines has become a complex endeavor. Despite the initial deployment, the tanks have not been effectively integrated into operations, with five of them reportedly sustaining damage from Russian forces.
As part of this week's aid package, the United States is dispatching anti-drone assets to Ukraine, including custom-made .50-caliber munitions. This move underscores the evolving nature of the conflict and the need for adaptive strategies to counter emerging threats.
Ukrainian Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, Mykola Solskyi, has been released from custody after posting bail of nearly 2 million USD following his arrest on corruption charges
In a decisive statement, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis affirmed that Greece will not be supplying Ukraine with either Patriot or S-300 air defense systems
Reports confirm that Ukraine has deployed long-range ballistic missiles provided by the United States in secret, targeting Russian forces in occupied territories
President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine has pledged to take all necessary measures to compensate for the six-month delay in receiving a new 61 billion dollars US aid package
Russia has declared its intention to repatriate 48 deported Ukrainian children to their families, according to Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian Commissioner for Children's Rights
