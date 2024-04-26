Sofia Councilors Propose Sunday Blue Zone Parking

Municipal councilors affiliated with the "Spasi Sofia" movement are advocating for changes to the parking system in the capital city. Among their proposals is the extension of the blue zone to include Sundays, along with an additional hour of operation until 9:00 PM. The aim is to manage parking more effectively and alleviate congestion, particularly in busy areas. To implement these changes, they are seeking support from other political factions within the council.

In a related move, Traicho Traikov, the mayor of the "Sredets" region, has suggested the introduction of a red zone in the city center. This red zone would prioritize parking access for residents of the area, ensuring they have better opportunities to find parking spaces close to their homes. This measure aims to address the challenges of parking scarcity in densely populated urban areas.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Municipality is considering a significant infrastructure project to alleviate parking issues. Plans are underway to convert the underpass of the Sports Palace into an underground parking facility. This initiative aims to provide additional parking capacity in a strategic location, helping to reduce congestion and improve accessibility for residents and visitors alike.

These proposed changes reflect ongoing efforts by city officials to address the challenges of urban mobility and parking management in Sofia.