Weather in Bulgaria For The Weekend: Sunny Hours with Sporadic Showers Expected

Society » ENVIRONMENT | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |April 26, 2024, Friday // 17:40
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria For The Weekend: Sunny Hours with Sporadic Showers Expected

During the night, expect mostly clear skies with scattered high clouds, bringing generally calm weather with temperatures ranging between 5°C and 10°C, around 5°C in Sofia. Morning hours will see predominantly sunny conditions, while by noon, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will form over Western Bulgaria, spreading to Central regions later in the day, potentially leading to rain and thunder in mountainous areas. Eastern parts of the country will remain sunny. Winds will be light to moderate from the east, with maximum temperatures ranging from 18°C to 23°C, slightly warmer in the Upper Thracian lowland, and around 18°C in Sofia.

In Western Bulgaria and the Central Balkans, cumulus clouds will develop, followed by cumulus-rain clouds and localized rain and thunder in some areas, transitioning to snow above approximately 2400 meters. Precipitation is expected to be minimal over eastern regions such as Stara Planina, Strandzha, and Sakar. Moderate easterly winds are anticipated, becoming southerly at higher elevations. Temperatures at 1200 meters and 2000 meters will be around 11°C and 5°C, respectively.

Along the Black Sea coast, mostly sunny skies are forecasted with light to moderate easterly winds. Maximum temperatures will reach 16°C-18°C, with sea temperatures ranging between 13°C-16°C. The sea swell will be 2 bales.

Looking ahead to Sunday and Monday, the wind will persist from the east-northeast, remaining light to moderate. Mostly sunny conditions are expected, with cumulus clouds forming in the afternoon over eastern regions and mountainous areas, albeit with a low chance of precipitation, particularly on the first day.

