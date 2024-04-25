Weather in Bulgaria For The Weekend: Sunny Hours with Sporadic Showers Expected

Weather In Bulgaria On April 26: Sunny Spells Expected
Overnight, cloud cover will disperse and decrease to mostly clear skies across the western half of the country, while rain will persist in the eastern regions
During the night, expect mostly clear skies with scattered high clouds, bringing generally calm weather with temperatures ranging between 5°C and 10°C, around 5°C in Sofia. Morning hours will see predominantly sunny conditions, while by noon, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will form over Western Bulgaria, spreading to Central regions later in the day, potentially leading to rain and thunder in mountainous areas. Eastern parts of the country will remain sunny. Winds will be light to moderate from the east, with maximum temperatures ranging from 18°C to 23°C, slightly warmer in the Upper Thracian lowland, and around 18°C in Sofia.
In Western Bulgaria and the Central Balkans, cumulus clouds will develop, followed by cumulus-rain clouds and localized rain and thunder in some areas, transitioning to snow above approximately 2400 meters. Precipitation is expected to be minimal over eastern regions such as Stara Planina, Strandzha, and Sakar. Moderate easterly winds are anticipated, becoming southerly at higher elevations. Temperatures at 1200 meters and 2000 meters will be around 11°C and 5°C, respectively.
Along the Black Sea coast, mostly sunny skies are forecasted with light to moderate easterly winds. Maximum temperatures will reach 16°C-18°C, with sea temperatures ranging between 13°C-16°C. The sea swell will be 2 bales.
Looking ahead to Sunday and Monday, the wind will persist from the east-northeast, remaining light to moderate. Mostly sunny conditions are expected, with cumulus clouds forming in the afternoon over eastern regions and mountainous areas, albeit with a low chance of precipitation, particularly on the first day.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
A fierce hailstorm wreaked havoc across south-eastern Bulgaria, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake
Overnight, cloud cover will disperse and decrease to mostly clear skies across the western half of the country, while rain will persist in the eastern regions
Over the next 24 hours, a cold front will move across the country, bringing mostly cloudy skies and widespread rain
During the night, showers are expected in some areas, primarily in the western and northern regions, while the rest of the country will experience clearing skies
During the night, cloud cover will increase and thicken, with showers expected to develop from the southwest
Tomorrow, Bulgarians can expect a mix of sunshine and clouds as they step out into the springtime air
UN Happiness Report: Bulgaria's Astonishing Leap in Rankings
Bulgaria: 3 Regions With Lowest Life Expectancy - EU Report 2022