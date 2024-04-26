Political Tensions Escalate: Peevski and Petkov Engage in Verbal Sparring Ahead of Elections

In a heated exchange emblematic of Bulgaria's turbulent political climate, Delyan Peevski, co-chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), and Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), exchanged biting remarks, reflecting deep-seated animosity between their respective parties.

Peevski, speaking on the sidelines of the parliament, signaled reluctance to engage in coalition talks with WCC-DB post-elections, effectively declaring the demise of their political project. He disparaged Petkov, likening him to a "cute poodle" who would scurry back to Boyko Borissov's "doghouse" after the elections, insinuating subservience to the GERB leader.

In response, Petkov took aim at Peevski, accusing him of exerting undue influence over Borissov and impeding political progress. He criticized Peevski's role in the removal of Rosen Zhelyazkov as Speaker of the Parliament and the failure of the rotation government, attributing these setbacks to Borissov's dependence on the DPS co-chairman.

Petkov urged GERB sympathizers to demand Borissov's liberation from Peevski's influence, emphasizing the need to break the perceived stranglehold the DPS leader has over Bulgarian politics. He called for transparent competitions for regulatory positions and services, highlighting systemic flaws in Bulgaria's judicial system.

The verbal sparring between Peevski and Petkov underscores the deep-seated divisions within Bulgarian politics, with each side vying for dominance ahead of the upcoming elections.