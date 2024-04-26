Legal Twist: Harvey Weinstein's Conviction Overturned

World | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |April 26, 2024, Friday // 11:00
Bulgaria: Legal Twist: Harvey Weinstein's Conviction Overturned

New York's highest court has made a pivotal decision in the legal saga surrounding former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. The Court of Appeals has overturned Weinstein's 2020 sex crime conviction, a case that became synonymous with the #MeToo movement, Reuters reported.

The court's decision, with a narrow four-to-three vote, centered on procedural errors during Weinstein's trial. It found fault with the judge's allowance of statements from women who accused Weinstein of assault, despite these allegations not being part of the charges against him. Additionally, the court criticized the trial judge for permitting cross-examination that unfairly portrayed Weinstein.

Justice Jenny Rivera, speaking for the majority, emphasized the importance of avoiding a miscarriage of justice. She highlighted the damaging nature of unverified accusations that, while tarnishing the defendant's character, do not contribute to evaluating their credibility regarding the criminal charges.

Weinstein, currently serving a 23-year prison sentence following his February 2020 conviction for sexually assaulting a former production assistant in 2006 and raping a young actress in 2013, now faces a potential legal reevaluation. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, successor to Cyrus Vance, who brought the initial charges against Weinstein, holds the decision-making power on whether to pursue re-indictment.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Weinstein, court, decision, overturned

Related Articles:

Bulgaria: Life Sentence Confirmed for Brutal Murder Amid Domestic Violence Tragedy

The Varna Court of Appeal has upheld a life sentence for the horrific murder of Silvia S., a woman from the Shumen village of Chernoglavtsi, marking a tragic end to a story of domestic violence that gripped the nation

Crime | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 13:19

Trump's Trial Begins: Former President Faces Charges in New York Court

In a historic moment, former US President Donald Trump appeared in a New York courtroom on Monday to commence his trial over allegations of falsifying business records, marking the first time a sitting or former US president has faced criminal charges in

World | April 16, 2024, Tuesday // 09:17

Dimitrov Dominates in Monte Carlo: Secures First Clay Court Win of 2024

Bulgaria's tennis sensation, Grigor Dimitrov, kicked off his clay court campaign with a resounding victory at the prestigious Monte Carlo Masters tournament

Sports | April 8, 2024, Monday // 20:11

Bulgarian Court Clears 'Revival' Leader of COVID Panic Charges

Bulgaria's Sofia District Court has rendered a verdict, declaring Kostadin Kostadinov innocent of charges related to inciting fear and panic

Politics | April 8, 2024, Monday // 13:29

Julian Assange's Last Chance to Challenge US Extradition

The fate of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange hangs in the balance as London's High Court gears up to deliver a pivotal ruling on his extradition to the United States

World | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 08:31

Bulgarian Defendants Deny Espionage Charges in UK Court Appearance

At the Old Bailey court, five out of the six Bulgarians accused of espionage in the United Kingdom pleaded not guilty to charges of participating in a spy network allegedly operating on behalf of Russia

Crime | March 22, 2024, Friday // 17:15
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

New Russian Missile Attacks in Ukraine

Ukraine finds itself once again under fire from Russian missiles, marking a new wave of violence in the region

World » Ukraine | April 27, 2024, Saturday // 07:52

Trump Signals Intent to Strengthen Ties with Hungary's Orbán in Potential Second Term

In a recent address to an influential American conservative forum in Budapest, former US President Donald Trump hinted at plans to renew Republican cooperation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán

World | April 26, 2024, Friday // 17:33

Ukrainian Minister of Agriculture Released on Bail Amid Corruption Allegations

Ukrainian Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, Mykola Solskyi, has been released from custody after posting bail of nearly 2 million USD following his arrest on corruption charges

World » Ukraine | April 26, 2024, Friday // 17:29

Ukraine Withdraws US Abrams Tanks from the Frontline?

Ukraine has opted to temporarily withdraw US Abrams M1A1 tanks from frontline combat due to increasing challenges posed by Russian drones

World » Ukraine | April 26, 2024, Friday // 13:47

European Commissioner Warns of Looming Labor Shortage, Calls for Increased Migration

European Commissioner for Internal Affairs, Ylva Johansson, has highlighted the pressing need for increased labor migration in the European Union

World » EU | April 26, 2024, Friday // 12:17

Chernobyl: 38 Years from the World's Worst Nuclear Disaster

On April 26, 1986, the world witnessed a catastrophic event that would leave an indelible mark on history

World | April 26, 2024, Friday // 10:11
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria