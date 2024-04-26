Who Will Emerge Victorious From the War? Our Readers Have Spoken

New Russian Missile Attacks in Ukraine
Ukraine finds itself once again under fire from Russian missiles, marking a new wave of violence in the region
A survey conducted on our Facebook page asked respondents to weigh in on the question: "Who will emerge victorious from the war?" The majority expressed a pessimistic outlook, with 45.65% predicting a stalemate and no winner in the foreseeable future. 34.78% believe Russia will win the war, and 19.57% believe Ukraine will win the war.
Among the comments shared by participants, sentiments of uncertainty and despair were prevalent. One respondent lamented, "Nobody wins..," reflecting the widespread sentiment of futility in the face of ongoing violence.
Others highlighted the tragic consequences of war, condemning the greed and senseless loss of life it entails. "No one will win just more deaths on each side and for what reason GREED," one respondent remarked, echoing a sentiment shared by many who are weary of the seemingly endless cycle of violence. Another participant succinctly expressed a desire for resolution, stating, "I just want the war to end."
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Amid escalating tensions and a renewed Russian offensive, the United States is poised to deliver much-needed military aid to Ukraine following prolonged delays and uncertainties, signaling a crucial lifeline for the embattled nation in its struggle agains
On our Facebook page, readers were asked about Bulgaria's stability after the June elections
Yesterday, Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev proposed to President Rumen Radev to relieve the Acting Minister of Agriculture Kiril Vatev from his post and to appoint Georgi Takhov as head of the department, the government information service reported
A year after India overtook China to become the world's most populous country, its rapid upward economic trajectory and increasing diplomatic, scientific and military weight make it an emerging superpower of ever-growing importance to the United States an
French President Emmanuel Macron has initiated confidential talks with US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, advocating for a change in the West's approach to Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine
Bulgaria commemorated a significant milestone on Friday as it celebrated 20 years of NATO membership, a testament to its enduring commitment to international security and cooperation
UN Happiness Report: Bulgaria's Astonishing Leap in Rankings
Bulgaria: 3 Regions With Lowest Life Expectancy - EU Report 2022