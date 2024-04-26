Borissov Predicts No GERB-DPS Coalition, Foresees Multiple Caretaker Governments

Amidst mounting political tensions, GERB leader Boyko Borissov has cast a shadow over Bulgaria's political landscape, predicting the emergence of at least five additional caretaker governments following the upcoming elections. Borissov's somber forecast comes in the wake of a resolute declaration that GERB and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) will not forge a coalition, signaling a period of uncertainty and potential instability.

Speaking in the aftermath of the dismissal of Rosen Zhelyazkov from the post of Speaker of the National Assembly, Borissov lamented the rupture in relations with "We Continue the Change," accusing them of aligning with "Revival" to the detriment of GERB. He criticized the replacement of Zhelyazkov with Rositsa, denouncing it as a move that has irreparably damaged their partnership.

With emotions running high, Borissov pointedly criticized those who he believes have exploited the political arena for personal gain, cautioning against opportunism and political maneuvering at the expense of stability. He expressed disappointment over the use of the parliament against Asen Vassilev and warned of the repercussions of using underhanded tactics in the political arena.

Reflecting on the evolving political landscape, Borissov highlighted the potential impact of Vanya Grigorova's bid for participation in the early parliamentary vote. He suggested that Grigorova's actions in Sofia could significantly reshape the composition of the next parliament, indicating a seismic shift in the political landscape

The rift between GERB and "We Continue the Change" (WCC), exacerbated by the dismissal of Rosen Zhelyazkov as Speaker of the National Assembly, has further strained relations. While GERB-SDS deputy Toma Bikov advised patience from WCC-DB in awaiting election results before setting conditions, tensions remain palpable.