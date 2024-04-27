Bulgaria Boasts EU's Second Lowest Household Electricity Prices in H2 2023

Business » ENERGY | April 26, 2024, Friday // 16:19
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Boasts EU's Second Lowest Household Electricity Prices in H2 2023 @Pixabay

Eurostat's latest findings have shed light on the shifting landscape of household energy prices in the European Union, with Bulgaria emerging as a frontrunner in affordability. According to the report released on Thursday, Bulgaria secured the title of having the EU's second-lowest household electricity prices in the second half of 2023, trailing only behind Hungary.

The data reveals a welcome respite for consumers, with electricity and gas bills experiencing a decrease in the latter half of 2023. This follows a period of tumultuous increases precipitated by geopolitical tensions, particularly surrounding the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine.

In euro terms, Bulgaria boasted household electricity prices of EUR 11.9 per 100 kWh, a testament to the country's commitment to ensuring accessible energy for its citizens. When measured in Purchase Power Standards (PPS), Bulgarian household consumers paid 19.77 currency units per 100 kWh of electricity and 11.66 currency units per 100 kWh of gas, further solidifying Bulgaria's position as an energy-efficient nation.

Across the EU, the average household electricity prices witnessed a decrease to EUR 28.5 per 100 kWh in the latter half of 2023, down from EUR 29.4 in the first half. Despite this decline, prices remained slightly elevated compared to the same period in 2022, highlighting the lingering effects of previous peaks.

Similarly, average gas prices for households experienced a dip to EUR 11.3 per 100 kWh in the second half of 2023, reflecting a downward trajectory from previous semesters. This reduction, coupled with stabilization in energy, supply, and network costs, bodes well for consumers and industries alike.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, electricity, prices, energy

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Eurozone Aspirations: Fitch Ratings Affirms Positive Outlook

Fitch Ratings, a leading credit rating agency, has affirmed Bulgaria's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating at 'BBB' with a Positive Outlook

Business » Finance | April 27, 2024, Saturday // 11:35

Celebrating Lazarus Saturday: Bulgarian Customs and Spiritual Heritage

Lazarus Saturday is a Christian holiday dedicated to Lazarus of Bethany and his miraculous resurrection by Jesus Christ and celebrated on the Saturday before the feast of Palm Sunday and Holy Week

Society » Culture | April 27, 2024, Saturday // 07:41

Bulgaria Moves Closer to Acquiring F-16 Block 70 Aircraft with Ratification of Amendment

Bulgaria's Parliament has taken a significant step towards acquiring eight multi-role F-16 Block 70 aircraft and associated support by ratifying Amendment No. 2 to the Letter of Agreement (LOA) BU-D-SAB.

Politics » Defense | April 26, 2024, Friday // 17:39

Bulgaria's Poverty Reality: One-Fifth Below the Line in 2023

The National Statistical Institute reports that in 2023, the poverty line for the entire country stood at 637.92 BGN per person per month within households

Business » Finance | April 26, 2024, Friday // 15:42

On Track to Progress: Bulgaria Announces Purchase of New Double-Decker Trains

Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Gvozdeikov and the management of the Polish company "Stadler Polska Sp. z o. o.” have inked a deal for the procurement of seven double-decker trains

Society | April 26, 2024, Friday // 14:01

Optimistic Outlook: Ministry of Tourism Forecasts Successful Summer Season in Bulgaria

Along the Southern Black Sea coast, preparations are in full swing for a successful and peaceful summer season, as confirmed by Minister of Tourism Evtim Miloshev following discussions with local authorities and control institutions

Business » Tourism | April 26, 2024, Friday // 12:11
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Energy

Bulgaria's Nuclear Regulatory Agency Approves Westinghouse Nuclear Fuel for Kozloduy NPP

The Nuclear Regulatory Agency (NRA) has greenlit the phased transition to a new type of nuclear fuel for Unit 5 of Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), manufactured by Westinghouse

Business » Energy | April 22, 2024, Monday // 14:53

Bulgargaz Anticipates Liquefied Gas Deliveries via Alexandroupolis Terminal In May

In a bid to enhance its energy security and diversify its gas supply sources, Bulgargaz is gearing up for the first deliveries of liquefied gas through the Alexandroupolis terminal, set to commence in May

Business » Energy | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 11:28

Greek Electricity Giant Acquires Bulgarian Solar Parks

The Greek national electricity company, PPC, has announced plans to acquire 500 megawatts of photovoltaic capacity in Bulgaria

Business » Energy | April 12, 2024, Friday // 11:48

Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Tensions

Oil prices have surged due to renewed concerns about the Middle East conflict. Brent crude futures increased by 0.32% to 90.80 USD per barrel, while American WTI crude rose by 0.3% to 86.50 USD per barrel

Business » Energy | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 14:03

Bulgargaz Loses 27% Market Share Due to Contract with 'Botas

Bulgaria's state-owned energy company, "Bulgargaz," has suffered a significant setback, losing 27% of its market share as a result of a contract with the Turkish company "Botas"

Business » Energy | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 11:26

Bulgaria Sees Surge in Solar Power and Coal Plant Decline in 2023 Electricity Report

A remarkable shift in Bulgaria's energy landscape has been unveiled in the latest report from the Commission for Energy and Water Regulation, submitted to the Bulgarian parliament

Business » Energy | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 09:38
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria