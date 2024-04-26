Sofia Metro Set to Extend with Two New Stations in Lyulin District

The Sofia Municipality has unveiled plans for the expansion of the metro network in the "Lyulin" district. The announcement signals a significant step forward in improving connectivity and mobility for residents in this densely populated area.

According to the "Transport and Urban Mobility" department, the forthcoming expansion will see the addition of two new metro stations within the Lyulin district. The project aims to bridge existing gaps in the metro network, catering to the transportation needs of micro-districts 2 and 3, while also enhancing accessibility to the western arc of the Ring Road.

With an estimated price tag of BGN 147 million, the ambitious endeavor is poised to receive funding support from the European Union, underscoring the collaborative efforts to modernize Sofia's transportation infrastructure.

In tandem with the metro expansion, plans are underway to widen Tsaritsa Joanna Boulevard, a critical artery in the district. This comprehensive approach encompasses the construction of new sidewalks and a dedicated bicycle lane, further promoting sustainable modes of transportation and ensuring safer mobility for pedestrians and cyclists alike.

The integrated nature of these initiatives reflects a holistic approach to urban development, addressing not only immediate transportation needs but also fostering a more livable and interconnected cityscape.