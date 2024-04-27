Report: High Rates of Alcohol and Cigarette Use Among Bulgarian Students

A recent UN report on the health behaviors of school-age children has unveiled concerning trends regarding alcohol and cigarette consumption among Bulgarian students, sparking widespread concern.

According to the report cited by BGNES, a staggering 13% of boys and 11% of 11-year-old girls in Bulgaria admitted to smoking at least one cigarette in the past 30 days. Even more alarming is the revelation that 17% of boys under 13 are also cigarette users, painting a troubling picture of early substance experimentation.

Comparative data from Europe, Central Asia, and Canada highlights the stark contrast in smoking rates, with Bulgarian figures far surpassing regional averages. Similarly, the prevalence of e-cigarette usage among Bulgarian students, particularly those aged 15, is a cause for concern, with over 30% reported to have experimented with electronic smoking devices.

Alcohol consumption among Bulgarian youth presents another sobering reality, with boys emerging as the top consumers. Shockingly, 20% of 11-year-olds and 32% of 13-year-olds have consumed alcohol at least once in the past month, indicating a disturbingly early onset of drinking habits.

Furthermore, the report sheds light on cannabis use among Bulgarian teenagers, with 15-year-old boys leading the statistics with a staggering 19% admitting to cannabis consumption.

The implications of these findings are profound, signaling a pressing need for comprehensive interventions to address substance abuse among Bulgarian youth. The consequences of early substance experimentation can have far-reaching effects on both individual health outcomes and broader societal well-being, underscoring the urgency of targeted prevention and intervention strategies.