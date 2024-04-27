Report: High Rates of Alcohol and Cigarette Use Among Bulgarian Students

Bulgaria's Eurozone Aspirations: Fitch Ratings Affirms Positive Outlook
Fitch Ratings, a leading credit rating agency, has affirmed Bulgaria's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating at 'BBB' with a Positive Outlook
A recent UN report on the health behaviors of school-age children has unveiled concerning trends regarding alcohol and cigarette consumption among Bulgarian students, sparking widespread concern.
According to the report cited by BGNES, a staggering 13% of boys and 11% of 11-year-old girls in Bulgaria admitted to smoking at least one cigarette in the past 30 days. Even more alarming is the revelation that 17% of boys under 13 are also cigarette users, painting a troubling picture of early substance experimentation.
Comparative data from Europe, Central Asia, and Canada highlights the stark contrast in smoking rates, with Bulgarian figures far surpassing regional averages. Similarly, the prevalence of e-cigarette usage among Bulgarian students, particularly those aged 15, is a cause for concern, with over 30% reported to have experimented with electronic smoking devices.
Alcohol consumption among Bulgarian youth presents another sobering reality, with boys emerging as the top consumers. Shockingly, 20% of 11-year-olds and 32% of 13-year-olds have consumed alcohol at least once in the past month, indicating a disturbingly early onset of drinking habits.
Furthermore, the report sheds light on cannabis use among Bulgarian teenagers, with 15-year-old boys leading the statistics with a staggering 19% admitting to cannabis consumption.
The implications of these findings are profound, signaling a pressing need for comprehensive interventions to address substance abuse among Bulgarian youth. The consequences of early substance experimentation can have far-reaching effects on both individual health outcomes and broader societal well-being, underscoring the urgency of targeted prevention and intervention strategies.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
The Ministry of Health in Bulgaria has announced a significant initiative to provide free whooping cough vaccines to all pregnant women between 27 to 36 weeks of gestation
In a recent announcement that's bound to catch attention, Bulgaria's Chief State Health Inspector, Assoc. Angel Kunchev, declared that the country will not be declaring an emergency epidemic situation due to the spread of whooping cough
In a recent interview with BTA, Associate Professor Angel Kunchev, the chief state health inspector, addressed the potential declaration of an epidemic of whooping cough and outlined the measures that would be taken in response
As Bulgaria grapples with a surge in whooping cough cases, Public Health experts offer insights into the situation, assuring the public about the severity of symptoms and emphasizing the importance of vaccination
A recent study conducted by the sociological agency "Global Metrics" on behalf of UNICEF Bulgaria and the Ministry of Health sheds light on the attitudes of Bulgarian parents towards vaccination
In response to a surge in whooping cough infections across the country, the Ministry of Health has announced a significant adjustment to the immunization schedule
UN Happiness Report: Bulgaria's Astonishing Leap in Rankings
Bulgaria: 3 Regions With Lowest Life Expectancy - EU Report 2022