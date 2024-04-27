Report: High Rates of Alcohol and Cigarette Use Among Bulgarian Students

Society » HEALTH | April 26, 2024, Friday // 09:43
Bulgaria: Report: High Rates of Alcohol and Cigarette Use Among Bulgarian Students

A recent UN report on the health behaviors of school-age children has unveiled concerning trends regarding alcohol and cigarette consumption among Bulgarian students, sparking widespread concern.

According to the report cited by BGNES, a staggering 13% of boys and 11% of 11-year-old girls in Bulgaria admitted to smoking at least one cigarette in the past 30 days. Even more alarming is the revelation that 17% of boys under 13 are also cigarette users, painting a troubling picture of early substance experimentation.

Comparative data from Europe, Central Asia, and Canada highlights the stark contrast in smoking rates, with Bulgarian figures far surpassing regional averages. Similarly, the prevalence of e-cigarette usage among Bulgarian students, particularly those aged 15, is a cause for concern, with over 30% reported to have experimented with electronic smoking devices.

Alcohol consumption among Bulgarian youth presents another sobering reality, with boys emerging as the top consumers. Shockingly, 20% of 11-year-olds and 32% of 13-year-olds have consumed alcohol at least once in the past month, indicating a disturbingly early onset of drinking habits.

Furthermore, the report sheds light on cannabis use among Bulgarian teenagers, with 15-year-old boys leading the statistics with a staggering 19% admitting to cannabis consumption.

The implications of these findings are profound, signaling a pressing need for comprehensive interventions to address substance abuse among Bulgarian youth. The consequences of early substance experimentation can have far-reaching effects on both individual health outcomes and broader societal well-being, underscoring the urgency of targeted prevention and intervention strategies.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: UN, report, Bulgaria, youth

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Eurozone Aspirations: Fitch Ratings Affirms Positive Outlook

Fitch Ratings, a leading credit rating agency, has affirmed Bulgaria's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating at 'BBB' with a Positive Outlook

Business » Finance | April 27, 2024, Saturday // 11:35

Celebrating Lazarus Saturday: Bulgarian Customs and Spiritual Heritage

Lazarus Saturday is a Christian holiday dedicated to Lazarus of Bethany and his miraculous resurrection by Jesus Christ and celebrated on the Saturday before the feast of Palm Sunday and Holy Week

Society » Culture | April 27, 2024, Saturday // 07:41

Bulgaria Moves Closer to Acquiring F-16 Block 70 Aircraft with Ratification of Amendment

Bulgaria's Parliament has taken a significant step towards acquiring eight multi-role F-16 Block 70 aircraft and associated support by ratifying Amendment No. 2 to the Letter of Agreement (LOA) BU-D-SAB.

Politics » Defense | April 26, 2024, Friday // 17:39

Bulgaria Boasts EU's Second Lowest Household Electricity Prices in H2 2023

Eurostat's latest findings have shed light on the shifting landscape of household energy prices in the European Union, with Bulgaria emerging as a frontrunner in affordability.

Business » Energy | April 26, 2024, Friday // 16:19

Bulgaria's Poverty Reality: One-Fifth Below the Line in 2023

The National Statistical Institute reports that in 2023, the poverty line for the entire country stood at 637.92 BGN per person per month within households

Business » Finance | April 26, 2024, Friday // 15:42

On Track to Progress: Bulgaria Announces Purchase of New Double-Decker Trains

Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Gvozdeikov and the management of the Polish company "Stadler Polska Sp. z o. o.” have inked a deal for the procurement of seven double-decker trains

Society | April 26, 2024, Friday // 14:01
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Health

Bulgaria Offers Free Whooping Cough Vaccines for Pregnant Women Amid Rising Cases

The Ministry of Health in Bulgaria has announced a significant initiative to provide free whooping cough vaccines to all pregnant women between 27 to 36 weeks of gestation

Society » Health | April 26, 2024, Friday // 15:01

Bulgaria's Response to Whooping Cough: Chief Health Inspector Asserts No Need for Emergency Epidemic Measures

In a recent announcement that's bound to catch attention, Bulgaria's Chief State Health Inspector, Assoc. Angel Kunchev, declared that the country will not be declaring an emergency epidemic situation due to the spread of whooping cough

Society » Health | April 26, 2024, Friday // 09:25

Bulgaria: Chief Health Inspector Discusses Response to Potential Whooping Cough Epidemic - Will it Resemble COVID-19?

In a recent interview with BTA, Associate Professor Angel Kunchev, the chief state health inspector, addressed the potential declaration of an epidemic of whooping cough and outlined the measures that would be taken in response

Society » Health | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 10:01

Expert: Vaccinated Bulgarians Unlikely to Experience Severe Whooping Cough

As Bulgaria grapples with a surge in whooping cough cases, Public Health experts offer insights into the situation, assuring the public about the severity of symptoms and emphasizing the importance of vaccination

Society » Health | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 15:05

Study Reveals Fear of Side Effects as Main Reason for Vaccine Hesitancy Among Bulgarian Parents

A recent study conducted by the sociological agency "Global Metrics" on behalf of UNICEF Bulgaria and the Ministry of Health sheds light on the attitudes of Bulgarian parents towards vaccination

Society » Health | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 17:02

Bulgaria's Ministry of Health Allows Earlier Whooping Cough Vaccination for Babies Amid Surge in Infections

In response to a surge in whooping cough infections across the country, the Ministry of Health has announced a significant adjustment to the immunization schedule

Society » Health | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 11:39
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria