Devastating Hailstorm Ravages South-Eastern Bulgaria, Crops and Infrastructure Suffer Heavy Losses"

Bulgaria's Eurozone Aspirations: Fitch Ratings Affirms Positive Outlook
Fitch Ratings, a leading credit rating agency, has affirmed Bulgaria's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating at 'BBB' with a Positive Outlook
A fierce hailstorm wreaked havoc across south-eastern Bulgaria, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. Regions including Plovdiv, Haskovo, Stara Zagora, and Sliven bore the brunt of the tempest, with crops decimated and infrastructure damaged.
While no casualties were reported, the agricultural heartland of Bulgaria faced significant setbacks as the hailstorm pummeled through fields and villages. In areas such as Banya, Samuilovo, Zetiovo, Gita, Svoboda, and Shivachevo near Nova Zagora, the impact was particularly severe, with crops of wheat, potatoes, and roses obliterated.
The devastation extended to neighboring regions, with Chirpan, Tvarditsa, Kazanlak, and Stara Zagora also feeling the wrath of the storm. Simeonovgrad and Harmanli were not spared either, as crops were flattened, and infrastructure bore the brunt of the hail's fury. Greenhouses were shattered, cars damaged, and houses and shops flooded in Harmanli, adding to the woes of the affected communities.
In a bid to mitigate the damage, the Ministry of Agriculture sprang into action, deploying over 600 anti-hail missiles across four regions of the country on April 25th. Despite these efforts, the scale of the destruction underscores the vulnerability of Bulgaria's agricultural sector to extreme weather events.
As communities reel from the aftermath of the hailstorm, attention turns to recovery efforts and measures to support affected farmers and residents. With crops destroyed and infrastructure in need of repair, the road to recovery promises to be arduous, requiring concerted efforts from both the government and local communities.
During the night, expect mostly clear skies with scattered high clouds, bringing generally calm weather with temperatures ranging between 5°C and 10°C, around 5°C in Sofia
Overnight, cloud cover will disperse and decrease to mostly clear skies across the western half of the country, while rain will persist in the eastern regions
Over the next 24 hours, a cold front will move across the country, bringing mostly cloudy skies and widespread rain
During the night, showers are expected in some areas, primarily in the western and northern regions, while the rest of the country will experience clearing skies
During the night, cloud cover will increase and thicken, with showers expected to develop from the southwest
Tomorrow, Bulgarians can expect a mix of sunshine and clouds as they step out into the springtime air
