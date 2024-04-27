Devastating Hailstorm Ravages South-Eastern Bulgaria, Crops and Infrastructure Suffer Heavy Losses"

Society » ENVIRONMENT | April 26, 2024, Friday // 09:38
Bulgaria: Devastating Hailstorm Ravages South-Eastern Bulgaria, Crops and Infrastructure Suffer Heavy Losses"

A fierce hailstorm wreaked havoc across south-eastern Bulgaria, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. Regions including Plovdiv, Haskovo, Stara Zagora, and Sliven bore the brunt of the tempest, with crops decimated and infrastructure damaged.

While no casualties were reported, the agricultural heartland of Bulgaria faced significant setbacks as the hailstorm pummeled through fields and villages. In areas such as Banya, Samuilovo, Zetiovo, Gita, Svoboda, and Shivachevo near Nova Zagora, the impact was particularly severe, with crops of wheat, potatoes, and roses obliterated.

The devastation extended to neighboring regions, with Chirpan, Tvarditsa, Kazanlak, and Stara Zagora also feeling the wrath of the storm. Simeonovgrad and Harmanli were not spared either, as crops were flattened, and infrastructure bore the brunt of the hail's fury. Greenhouses were shattered, cars damaged, and houses and shops flooded in Harmanli, adding to the woes of the affected communities.

In a bid to mitigate the damage, the Ministry of Agriculture sprang into action, deploying over 600 anti-hail missiles across four regions of the country on April 25th. Despite these efforts, the scale of the destruction underscores the vulnerability of Bulgaria's agricultural sector to extreme weather events.

As communities reel from the aftermath of the hailstorm, attention turns to recovery efforts and measures to support affected farmers and residents. With crops destroyed and infrastructure in need of repair, the road to recovery promises to be arduous, requiring concerted efforts from both the government and local communities.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, hailstorm, damage, infrastructure

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Eurozone Aspirations: Fitch Ratings Affirms Positive Outlook

Fitch Ratings, a leading credit rating agency, has affirmed Bulgaria's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating at 'BBB' with a Positive Outlook

Business » Finance | April 27, 2024, Saturday // 11:35

Celebrating Lazarus Saturday: Bulgarian Customs and Spiritual Heritage

Lazarus Saturday is a Christian holiday dedicated to Lazarus of Bethany and his miraculous resurrection by Jesus Christ and celebrated on the Saturday before the feast of Palm Sunday and Holy Week

Society » Culture | April 27, 2024, Saturday // 07:41

Bulgaria Moves Closer to Acquiring F-16 Block 70 Aircraft with Ratification of Amendment

Bulgaria's Parliament has taken a significant step towards acquiring eight multi-role F-16 Block 70 aircraft and associated support by ratifying Amendment No. 2 to the Letter of Agreement (LOA) BU-D-SAB.

Politics » Defense | April 26, 2024, Friday // 17:39

Bulgaria Boasts EU's Second Lowest Household Electricity Prices in H2 2023

Eurostat's latest findings have shed light on the shifting landscape of household energy prices in the European Union, with Bulgaria emerging as a frontrunner in affordability.

Business » Energy | April 26, 2024, Friday // 16:19

Bulgaria's Poverty Reality: One-Fifth Below the Line in 2023

The National Statistical Institute reports that in 2023, the poverty line for the entire country stood at 637.92 BGN per person per month within households

Business » Finance | April 26, 2024, Friday // 15:42

On Track to Progress: Bulgaria Announces Purchase of New Double-Decker Trains

Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Gvozdeikov and the management of the Polish company "Stadler Polska Sp. z o. o.” have inked a deal for the procurement of seven double-decker trains

Society | April 26, 2024, Friday // 14:01
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Weather in Bulgaria For The Weekend: Sunny Hours with Sporadic Showers Expected

During the night, expect mostly clear skies with scattered high clouds, bringing generally calm weather with temperatures ranging between 5°C and 10°C, around 5°C in Sofia

Society » Environment | April 26, 2024, Friday // 17:40

Weather In Bulgaria On April 26: Sunny Spells Expected

Overnight, cloud cover will disperse and decrease to mostly clear skies across the western half of the country, while rain will persist in the eastern regions

Society » Environment | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 19:03

Weather In Bulgaria On April 25: Cold Front Brings Rain and Thunderstorms

Over the next 24 hours, a cold front will move across the country, bringing mostly cloudy skies and widespread rain

Society » Environment | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 17:29

Weather In Bulgaria On April 24: Sunny Spells with Cloudy Intervals

During the night, showers are expected in some areas, primarily in the western and northern regions, while the rest of the country will experience clearing skies

Society » Environment | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 17:51

Weather In Bulgaria On April 23: Expect Increasing Clouds and Showers

During the night, cloud cover will increase and thicken, with showers expected to develop from the southwest

Society » Environment | April 22, 2024, Monday // 17:02

Weather In Bulgaria On April 22: Sunny Skies And Variable Clouds Across The Country

Tomorrow, Bulgarians can expect a mix of sunshine and clouds as they step out into the springtime air

Society » Environment | April 21, 2024, Sunday // 16:39
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria