Greece Holds Firm: Prime Minister Mitsotakis Declares No Delivery of Patriot Systems to Ukraine

World » UKRAINE | April 26, 2024, Friday // 09:29
Bulgaria: Greece Holds Firm: Prime Minister Mitsotakis Declares No Delivery of Patriot Systems to Ukraine

In a decisive statement, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis affirmed that Greece will not be supplying Ukraine with either Patriot or S-300 air defense systems. Mitsotakis's remarks, made during an interview with the Sky television channel and reported by DPA, underscore Greece's stance on critical defense assets.

"Greece will not send Ukraine either the S-300 or the Patriot," Mitsotakis declared, emphasizing the strategic importance of these defense systems for Greece itself. While acknowledging previous provision of defense equipment to Kyiv, the Prime Minister stressed the imperative of safeguarding Greece's own security interests.

Mitsotakis's remarks come in response to recent media speculations suggesting pressure on European leaders, including Greece, to furnish Ukraine with air defense systems. Addressing these reports, Mitsotakis confirmed that inquiries had been received but reiterated Greece's position.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister indicated Athens's willingness to explore alternative avenues of support, highlighting the possibility of supplying surplus materials. "If we can find such materials, we will act," Mitsotakis affirmed, signaling Greece's commitment to aiding Ukraine within the constraints of its own security imperatives.

As geopolitical tensions persist and calls for assistance to Ukraine mount, Greece's stance underscores the complex balancing act faced by European nations in navigating diplomatic and security considerations.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: greece, Ukraine, air defense, mitsotakis

Related Articles:

New Russian Missile Attacks in Ukraine

Ukraine finds itself once again under fire from Russian missiles, marking a new wave of violence in the region

World » Ukraine | April 27, 2024, Saturday // 07:52

Ukrainian Minister of Agriculture Released on Bail Amid Corruption Allegations

Ukrainian Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, Mykola Solskyi, has been released from custody after posting bail of nearly 2 million USD following his arrest on corruption charges

World » Ukraine | April 26, 2024, Friday // 17:29

Ukraine Withdraws US Abrams Tanks from the Frontline?

Ukraine has opted to temporarily withdraw US Abrams M1A1 tanks from frontline combat due to increasing challenges posed by Russian drones

World » Ukraine | April 26, 2024, Friday // 13:47

Who Will Emerge Victorious From the War? Our Readers Have Spoken

Recent developments in the Ukraine-Russia conflict have heightened concerns about the potential for further escalation and the devastating impact on both nations and the broader international community

Novinite Insider | April 26, 2024, Friday // 10:44

Bulgaria and Ukraine Forge Economic Ties: Trade Reaches $3 Billion

Trade relations between Bulgaria and Ukraine have reached unprecedented heights, with bilateral trade hitting a record 3 billion USD in 2022, according to statements made during the recent Bulgarian-Ukrainian business forum

Business | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 14:23

Cloaked Aid: Ukraine's Covert Deployment of US Missiles Against Russia

Reports confirm that Ukraine has deployed long-range ballistic missiles provided by the United States in secret, targeting Russian forces in occupied territories

World » Ukraine | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 13:14
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

New Russian Missile Attacks in Ukraine

Ukraine finds itself once again under fire from Russian missiles, marking a new wave of violence in the region

World » Ukraine | April 27, 2024, Saturday // 07:52

Ukrainian Minister of Agriculture Released on Bail Amid Corruption Allegations

Ukrainian Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, Mykola Solskyi, has been released from custody after posting bail of nearly 2 million USD following his arrest on corruption charges

World » Ukraine | April 26, 2024, Friday // 17:29

Ukraine Withdraws US Abrams Tanks from the Frontline?

Ukraine has opted to temporarily withdraw US Abrams M1A1 tanks from frontline combat due to increasing challenges posed by Russian drones

World » Ukraine | April 26, 2024, Friday // 13:47

Cloaked Aid: Ukraine's Covert Deployment of US Missiles Against Russia

Reports confirm that Ukraine has deployed long-range ballistic missiles provided by the United States in secret, targeting Russian forces in occupied territories

World » Ukraine | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 13:14

Zelensky's Resolve: Ukraine to Compensate for Delayed US Aid

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine has pledged to take all necessary measures to compensate for the six-month delay in receiving a new 61 billion dollars US aid package

World » Ukraine | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 12:33

Hope for Reunion: Repatriation Deal Reached for Ukrainian Children Deported to Russia

Russia has declared its intention to repatriate 48 deported Ukrainian children to their families, according to Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian Commissioner for Children's Rights

World » Ukraine | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 11:03
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria