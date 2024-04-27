Greece Holds Firm: Prime Minister Mitsotakis Declares No Delivery of Patriot Systems to Ukraine

In a decisive statement, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis affirmed that Greece will not be supplying Ukraine with either Patriot or S-300 air defense systems. Mitsotakis's remarks, made during an interview with the Sky television channel and reported by DPA, underscore Greece's stance on critical defense assets.

"Greece will not send Ukraine either the S-300 or the Patriot," Mitsotakis declared, emphasizing the strategic importance of these defense systems for Greece itself. While acknowledging previous provision of defense equipment to Kyiv, the Prime Minister stressed the imperative of safeguarding Greece's own security interests.

Mitsotakis's remarks come in response to recent media speculations suggesting pressure on European leaders, including Greece, to furnish Ukraine with air defense systems. Addressing these reports, Mitsotakis confirmed that inquiries had been received but reiterated Greece's position.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister indicated Athens's willingness to explore alternative avenues of support, highlighting the possibility of supplying surplus materials. "If we can find such materials, we will act," Mitsotakis affirmed, signaling Greece's commitment to aiding Ukraine within the constraints of its own security imperatives.

As geopolitical tensions persist and calls for assistance to Ukraine mount, Greece's stance underscores the complex balancing act faced by European nations in navigating diplomatic and security considerations.