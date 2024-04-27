Bulgaria's Response to Whooping Cough: Chief Health Inspector Asserts No Need for Emergency Epidemic Measures

In a recent announcement that's bound to catch attention, Bulgaria's Chief State Health Inspector, Assoc. Angel Kunchev, declared that the country will not be declaring an emergency epidemic situation due to the spread of whooping cough. Despite the registration of 500 cases across the nation, Kunchev reassured the public that extraordinary measures are deemed unnecessary at this juncture.

During an appearance on BNT, Assoc. Angel Kunchev elucidated that while cases of whooping cough have been documented in 21 regions, there's no imminent need for a widespread quarantine. Instead, targeted measures such as quarantines in specific schools and kindergartens with infected individuals, alongside the introduction of online education, will be implemented.

Kunchev also provided insights into the trajectory of the disease, stating that while the situation is expected to escalate, particularly with heightened diagnostic efforts, a decline in the spread is anticipated by year-end. However, he cautioned that Bulgaria is not immune to the broader European trend of whooping cough prevalence.

In a proactive move, regulatory adjustments are in the pipeline, including a reduction in the age for recommended immunization and alterations to vaccination protocols, particularly for infants and pregnant women. Kunchev emphasized the state's responsibility in ensuring the availability of vaccines for the national immunization calendar, spanning from the second month of life to 12 years.

Furthermore, measures are underway to bolster vaccine stocks in response to soaring demand across Europe. With 2,000 vaccines slated for importation and efforts to secure additional supplies, Bulgaria aims to fortify its defenses against whooping cough and other preventable diseases.