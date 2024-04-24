European Parliament Passes Law to Restrict Cash Payments to €10,000

World » EU | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |April 25, 2024, Thursday // 14:30
Bulgaria: European Parliament Passes Law to Restrict Cash Payments to €10,000 Pixabay

The European Parliament has voted to impose a €10,000 limit on cash payments within the European Union. This move, part of comprehensive anti-money laundering legislation, marks a significant step in standardizing regulations across the 27-member bloc.

The legislation, which has been in development for over two years, seeks to harmonize rules across EU member states, addressing areas such as luxury goods, crypto assets, and the activities of football agents. Notably, countries like Germany and Austria, where cash payments were previously unlimited, will now fall in line with stricter regulations already in place in nations like France.

One of the pivotal aspects of the new laws is the tightening of anti-money laundering measures for various sectors, including banks, real estate agents, and casinos. These entities will now be mandated to identify their customers or the actual owners behind opaque legal structures, enhancing transparency and accountability.

Moreover, the scope of the legislation extends to crypto-assets, acknowledging the need to bring transparency to a sector known for its opacity. With tighter controls set to be implemented for football agents and clubs from 2029, the EU is demonstrating its commitment to combating financial crime across diverse industries.

To bolster its efforts in this regard, the EU is establishing an agency dedicated to tackling money laundering, with its headquarters slated to be based in Frankfurt, Germany.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU, cash, payments, limit

Related Articles:

Bulgaria: Second Lowest Debt Relative to GDP in the EU for 2023

Eurostat data indicates that Greece (161.9%), Italy (137.3%), France (110.6%), Spain (107.7%), and Belgium reported the highest public debt-to-GDP ratios among EU member states by the conclusion of 2023

World » EU | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 11:42

Macedonian Presidential Candidates Divided on Inclusion of Bulgarians in Constitution

The debate surrounding the inclusion of Bulgarians in North Macedonia's constitution, a crucial precondition for the country's European Union accession talks, has taken center stage in the ongoing presidential campaign

World » Southeast Europe | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 09:00

Moldovan Opposition Forms Bloc in Moscow, Challenges Pro-EU Agenda

Opposition parties critical of President Maia Sandu's pro-European stance have joined forces in Moscow, forming a pre-election bloc with ambitions to contest upcoming presidential elections and a pivotal referendum on EU membership

World | April 22, 2024, Monday // 10:04

EU Commissioner Johansson Evaluates Schengen Controls at Sofia Airport

EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson conducted an inspection of border control measures at Sofia Airport, marking a significant step in Bulgaria's accession to the Schengen Area by air

World » EU | April 19, 2024, Friday // 15:00

Prime Minister Glavchev: Bulgaria Stands Firm with Ukraine

In a recent meeting of the European Council, Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev underscored Bulgaria's unwavering support for Ukraine amidst discussions surrounding the fight against disinformation and foreign manipulation of information

Politics | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 18:18

EU Pledges Strong Support for Ukraine: Air Defenses and Military Aid Accelerated

European leaders have reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to Ukraine, pledging urgent assistance to bolster the nation's defense capabilities

World » EU | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 10:01
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Emmanuel Macron Issues Warning to Europe, Urges Strategic Reboot

French President Emmanuel Macron issued a stark warning to Europe, urging the continent to confront the challenges of a rapidly changing world

World » EU | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 14:13

European Parliament Passes Landmark Directive on Platform Workers' Rights

The European Parliament has approved the EU's inaugural directive aimed at regulating the employment rights of individuals working through online platforms

World » EU | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 16:14

German Investors Push for Euro Adoption in Hungary Amid Forint Instability

As the Hungarian forint experiences volatility, German investors are increasingly advocating for Hungary to adopt the euro, reaching the highest level of support in over a decade

World » EU | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 12:19

Bulgaria: Second Lowest Debt Relative to GDP in the EU for 2023

Eurostat data indicates that Greece (161.9%), Italy (137.3%), France (110.6%), Spain (107.7%), and Belgium reported the highest public debt-to-GDP ratios among EU member states by the conclusion of 2023

World » EU | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 11:42

Russian Influence Looms Over Bulgarian Elections: European Parliament Rallies Against Meddling

Concerns are mounting within the European Parliament regarding potential Russian interference in the forthcoming parliamentary elections, coupled with apprehensions surrounding Russian-owned properties in Bulgaria

World » EU | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 09:33

Terrifying: Russian Jamming Attacks Leave Passenger Planes Helpless Over Europe!

A dire situation looms over European airspace as thousands of passenger planes, predominantly ferrying tourists, find themselves ensnared in a perilous web of Russian jamming attacks, leaving them disoriented and vulnerable mid-flight.

World » EU | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 10:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria