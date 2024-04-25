Emmanuel Macron Issues Warning to Europe, Urges Strategic Reboot

French President Emmanuel Macron issued a stark warning to Europe, urging the continent to confront the challenges of a rapidly changing world. In a keynote speech delivered at the Sorbonne, Macron emphasized the existential threat facing Europe, cautioning that "our Europe today is mortal and may die," as reported by AFP.

Macron highlighted the critical juncture at which Europe finds itself, asserting that the continent is ill-equipped to navigate the evolving global landscape. He underscored the need for Europe to adapt to a world where "the rules of the game have changed," emphasizing the imperative for strategic reassessment.

Drawing attention to Europe's vulnerabilities, Macron lamented the continent's overreliance on external powers, particularly Russia for energy and the United States for security. He called for Europe to break free from this "strategic minority" and asserted the need for greater autonomy in defense and energy policies.

Regarding Russia's aggression in Ukraine, Macron described Moscow's behavior as "unstoppable" and emphasized the need for Europe to define its own strategic interests independently of external influence. He stressed the importance of bolstering European defense capabilities to ensure stability in the face of geopolitical challenges.

Macron called upon European partners to collaborate on developing a comprehensive strategic framework for European defense, emphasizing the importance of cyber defense and cybersecurity in the modern threat landscape. He urged Europe to assert its independence and reject the role of a "vassal" to other global powers.

Looking ahead, Macron signaled his intention to work with European partners to formulate concrete proposals in the coming months. He underscored the urgency of the situation, emphasizing that Europe's future hinges on proactive and decisive action.