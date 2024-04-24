Winter Tourism: 1.8 Million Visit Bulgaria
Bulgaria has witnessed a bustling winter tourism season, with a total of 1.8 million tourists gracing its picturesque landscapes from December 1 to March 25. Data from the Ministry of Tourism reveals notable increases in visitor numbers, with Turkish tourists leading the surge, marking a remarkable 29.1% rise compared to the previous year. Italian visitors followed suit with an impressive 18.7% increase, while guests from Serbia and Germany also showed significant growth rates of 10.7% and 9.7%, respectively.
Despite these positive trends, certain markets experienced a decline in visitor numbers during the winter season. Notably, guests from Romania and Greece decreased, with the sharpest decline recorded among Israeli tourists, plummeting by 62.6%.
In terms of preferred destinations, Sofia emerged as the top choice among tourists, closely trailed by Bansko, Velingrad, Samokov, Smolyan, Chepelare, and Varna. These municipalities, along with Stolichna, Plovdiv, Burgas, Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse, and Stara Zagora, collectively attracted nearly 35% of all guests, particularly those inclined towards urban tourism. Ski tourism retained a significant share of 19%, mirroring the popularity of Bulgaria's snow-covered slopes, while spa trips also accounted for an equal portion of the winter tourism market.
Bulgaria continues to establish itself as a coveted winter destination and the surge in tourist arrivals underscores the country's diverse appeal and growing reputation as a premier destination for winter leisure and recreation.
