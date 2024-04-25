Reports confirm that Ukraine has deployed long-range ballistic missiles provided by the United States in secret, targeting Russian forces in occupied territories. The BBC cites US officials who disclosed this information.

These missiles form part of a 300 million USD aid package sanctioned by US President Joe Biden in March, with delivery commencing this month. Incidents of missile strikes against Russian positions in Crimea have already been recorded, according to US media sources.

President Biden has further endorsed a new aid package worth 61 billion USD for Ukraine, signifying continued US support amid escalating tensions.

The US has previously equipped Ukraine with a variant of the Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) but refrained from providing more potent armaments, citing concerns over potential impacts on US military readiness. However, in February, it is believed that Biden covertly authorized the transfer of the long-range missile system, capable of launching missiles up to 300km away.

State Department spokesman Vedant Patel confirmed the provision of the long-range ATACMS, emphasizing that the decision was made directly by the president. Washington refrained from public disclosure at Ukraine's request to safeguard operational security.

These extended-range missiles were reportedly employed for the first time in strikes on a Russian airfield in Crimea, according to Reuters. The New York Times also reported their use in an attack on Russian troops in the occupied city of Berdiansk.

In light of diminishing ammunition reserves and Russia's incremental territorial gains, Ukraine has intensified appeals for Western assistance. The new aid package materialized following prolonged deliberations, overcoming opposition from certain quarters of the US Congress.

President Biden hailed the legislation, asserting its role in enhancing global and national security. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pledged concerted efforts to counter Russian aggression, aiming to mitigate the impacts of preceding delays in aid provisions.

Recent warnings from Zelensky indicate an anticipated Russian offensive, heightening concerns over Ukraine's defense capabilities. Shortages in ammunition and air defense systems have exacerbated challenges faced by Ukrainian forces, with delays in aid exacerbating the situation.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, casualties have mounted, displacing millions and intensifying the humanitarian crisis.