Bulgaria's Aniventure Comic Con 2024 to Host Kevin J. Anderson and Christian Duce from DUNE and DC Comics!

A special hall will welcome gamers and enthusiasts for various activities and tournaments



On July 6th and 7th, Aniventure Comic Con welcomes the author of the Dune, Star Wars, and X-Files series of books, Kevin J. Anderson, as well as an artist from the world of the popular publishing house DC Comics Christian Duce. They join the list of notable guests that fans of the biggest pop culture event in Bulgaria will get to know live.

In addition to exciting meetings with world-famous artists, the event will offer all gaming fans a special area and the opportunity to participate in various tournaments with a prize fund of BGN 3,000 thanks to A1 and Lenovo. One of them is the League of Legends Challenge, and the format of the matches will be 1v1. And this year, registrations will be held only on-site. Many more activities, tournaments and areas related to current and favorite games are to be announced, and surprises in the Gaming hall are guaranteed.





When we talk about the vast world of cinema, we can't help but mention one of the most influential films ever to hit the big screen, namely the current "DUNE". The adaptation of the fiction of the same name by the writer Frank Herbert won as many as 6 Oscars, and the director Denis Villeneuve created with incredible mastery "DUNE: Part Two". Part of the crew of both films is writer Kevin J. Anderson, who arrives in Bulgaria specially for this year's edition of Aniventure Comic Con. He will talk more about his role in the large-scale productions, as a co-author of 15 books in the sand planet series "DUNE". Anderson will also reveal details about his work as a writer, who has published 180 books with 24 million copies sold in 34 languages. Besides Dune's Kevin J. Anderson is also the author of numerous Star Wars and X-Files novels. But that's not all, because the special guest of the festival has also written novels about Superman and Batman, as well as a number of comics for some of the world's biggest publishers such as DC Comics, Marvel, Boom!, IDW, WildStorm, Topps and Dark Horse.



And as soon as we mentioned comics and superheroes, it's time to pay special attention to the next exclusive guest of Aniventure Comic Con - the artist Christian Duce from the universe of DC Comics. Among the masterpieces created by Duce are the comics "Batman", "Flash", "Batman & Robin", "I Am Batman", "Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong'. His portfolio also includes Marvel's signature works Guardians of the Galaxy: Ozone Heroes and Marvel's Hero Project: Astonishing Austin. Christian will be at both days of the event for meet-and-greet with fans, autographs, live custom painting and other activities.

Don't miss this and many more exciting encounters during Aniventure Comic Con on July 6 and 7 at the Inter Expo Center - the event that brings together anime, manga, cosplay, comics, gaming and many other activities and entertainment related to pop culture in our country.

Among the artists announced so far are actors Ross Marquand (The Walking Dead, Avengers, Doctor Strange, Invincible, What if…?) and Dan Fogler (Fantastic Beasts, The Walking Dead, Fanboys, Balls of Fury, The Offer), as well as international cosplay artists Bambi Lashes Design and Erza Cosplay.

Two-day, one-day, ULTRA and MEET & GREET tickets for Aniventure Comic Con 2024 can be purchased from https://www.comiccon.bg, the Eventim network, as well as at all OMV gas stations throughout the country. More information and current news about the event can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/comiccon.bg

