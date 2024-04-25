Zhelyazkov's Apology and Resignation: A Reflection on Parliamentary Accountability

Politics | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 12:28
Bulgaria: Zhelyazkov's Apology and Resignation: A Reflection on Parliamentary Accountability

In a poignant moment preceding the National Assembly's vote on his resignation, Rosen Zhelyazkov, the Speaker of the 49th National Assembly, delivered an emotional address to the deputies. Expressing gratitude and offering apologies, Zhelyazkov acknowledged the complexities of human nature and the responsibilities inherent in public office.

"Sometimes you have to be silent to be heard," Zhelyazkov began, quoting a notable aphorist. "As representatives of the people, we must embody responsibility, accountability, integrity, and above all, humanity."

Addressing the assembly, Zhelyazkov expressed his gratitude for the trust placed in him, as well as for the skepticism he faced. "Both trust and distrust are mirrors," he remarked, "creating an image and self-esteem, albeit sometimes distorted."

"I want to apologize to each of you collectively for any actions or inactions that may have impacted you," Zhelyazkov continued. "It has been an honor to serve as the chairman of the 49th National Assembly. Thank you."

Following Zhelyazkov's heartfelt address, deputies voted on his early release as Speaker. The motion garnered 129 votes in favor and 103 against, signaling a significant shift in parliamentary leadership.

"We Continue the Change" co-chairman Kiril Petkov emphasized that the decision to remove Zhelyazkov was not a personal attack but a response to repeated violations of parliamentary rules. Petkov asserted that Zhelyazkov had acted in favor of specific political interests, notably those of Delyan Peevski and Boyko Borissov.

"It is imperative," Petkov stressed, "that Bulgaria remains a legal and institutional state, where no individual is above the law. If GERB continues to be subservient to Mr. Peevski, the consequences will be dire."

Echoing Petkov's sentiments, BSP MP Rumen Gechev highlighted the significance of Zhelyazkov's removal, citing repeated breaches of parliamentary protocol and the failure to implement rotational chairmanship.

The move to remove Zhelyazkov underscores broader political tensions within Bulgaria, reflecting a struggle for institutional integrity and transparency.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Zhelyazkov, resignation, National Assembly, parliament

Related Articles:

Conflict Erupts Between Political Factions in Bulgarian Parliament Amid Resignation Vote of the Speaker Rosen Zhelyazkov

With 129 votes "in favor" and 103 "against", the deputies voted for the resignation of the Speaker of the Parliament Rosen Zhelyazkov

Politics | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 11:25

Bulgarian National Assembly Pays Tribute to Armenian Genocide Victims

In a solemn gesture of remembrance, the Bulgarian National Assembly observed a minute of silence to honor the victims of the mass extermination of the Armenian people during the Ottoman Empire era

Politics | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 13:13

Bulgarian Parliament Considers Stricter Measures to Combat Indoor Smoking

As concerns over public health continue to mount, Parliament is deliberating on proposed amendments to the Health Act aimed at cracking down on indoor smoking, encompassing all smoking products, including non-tobacco alternatives and hookahs

Society | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 11:43

Bulgaria's Foreign Policy Advisor Meglena Plugchieva Resigns Amid Caretaker Government Shake-Up

Meglena Plugchieva, the foreign policy advisor to Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev, has tendered her resignation

Politics | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 10:17

Bulgarian National Assembly Unanimously Approves 30% Salary Increase for the Military

The Bulgarian National Assembly has unanimously voted in favor of a 30% salary increase for military personnel

Politics » Defense | April 19, 2024, Friday // 11:12

Bulgarian National Assembly Halts Meetings Amid Election Campaign

The majority in the Bulgarian National Assembly has opted to suspend regular plenary sessions and committee meetings for the duration of the pre-election campaign leading up to the parliamentary elections

Politics | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 11:23
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

US Specialists Inspect Bulgaria's Graf Ignatievo Air Base Ahead of F-16 Deployment

Specialists from the United States have conducted an inspection of the repair work at Bulgaria's air base near Graf Ignatievo

Politics » Defense | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 14:18

Conflict Erupts Between Political Factions in Bulgarian Parliament Amid Resignation Vote of the Speaker Rosen Zhelyazkov

With 129 votes "in favor" and 103 "against", the deputies voted for the resignation of the Speaker of the Parliament Rosen Zhelyazkov

Politics | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 11:25

Bulgaria's VMZ - Sopot Makes Arms Industry History with BGN 828 Million Revenue

Vazovsky Machine Building Plants (VMZ) in Sopot have achieved a remarkable milestone, recording a staggering BGN 828 million in net sales revenue for the year 2023, doubling compared to the previous year

Politics » Defense | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 11:08

Bulgarian Farmers to Receive BGN 300 Million Aid Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis

In a bid to support its agricultural sector amidst the ongoing tensions stemming from Russia's war against Ukraine, Bulgaria announces a significant aid package for farmers

Politics | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 10:53

The US Condemns Houthis for Abducting Bulgarian Sailors

Barbara Leaf, the US Assistant Secretary of State for Middle East Affairs, criticized the Yemeni Houthis for their inhumane actions in capturing merchant ships, including the "Galaxy Leader"

Politics » Diplomacy | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 09:18

Bulgarian Town Councilor from ‘Revival’: To Hell With The People - Let Them Die (VIDEO)

In a recent session of the Municipal Council in Gorna Oryahovitsa, a scandalous statement made by a councilor has ignited widespread public outrage

Politics | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 09:07
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria