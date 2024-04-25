Zhelyazkov's Apology and Resignation: A Reflection on Parliamentary Accountability

In a poignant moment preceding the National Assembly's vote on his resignation, Rosen Zhelyazkov, the Speaker of the 49th National Assembly, delivered an emotional address to the deputies. Expressing gratitude and offering apologies, Zhelyazkov acknowledged the complexities of human nature and the responsibilities inherent in public office.

"Sometimes you have to be silent to be heard," Zhelyazkov began, quoting a notable aphorist. "As representatives of the people, we must embody responsibility, accountability, integrity, and above all, humanity."

Addressing the assembly, Zhelyazkov expressed his gratitude for the trust placed in him, as well as for the skepticism he faced. "Both trust and distrust are mirrors," he remarked, "creating an image and self-esteem, albeit sometimes distorted."

"I want to apologize to each of you collectively for any actions or inactions that may have impacted you," Zhelyazkov continued. "It has been an honor to serve as the chairman of the 49th National Assembly. Thank you."

Following Zhelyazkov's heartfelt address, deputies voted on his early release as Speaker. The motion garnered 129 votes in favor and 103 against, signaling a significant shift in parliamentary leadership.

"We Continue the Change" co-chairman Kiril Petkov emphasized that the decision to remove Zhelyazkov was not a personal attack but a response to repeated violations of parliamentary rules. Petkov asserted that Zhelyazkov had acted in favor of specific political interests, notably those of Delyan Peevski and Boyko Borissov.

"It is imperative," Petkov stressed, "that Bulgaria remains a legal and institutional state, where no individual is above the law. If GERB continues to be subservient to Mr. Peevski, the consequences will be dire."

Echoing Petkov's sentiments, BSP MP Rumen Gechev highlighted the significance of Zhelyazkov's removal, citing repeated breaches of parliamentary protocol and the failure to implement rotational chairmanship.

The move to remove Zhelyazkov underscores broader political tensions within Bulgaria, reflecting a struggle for institutional integrity and transparency.