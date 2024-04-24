Weather In Bulgaria On April 26: Sunny Spells Expected

April 25, 2024, Thursday
Bulgaria: Weather In Bulgaria On April 26: Sunny Spells Expected Pixabay

Overnight, cloud cover will disperse and decrease to mostly clear skies across the western half of the country, while rain will persist in the eastern regions. A gentle to moderate breeze will blow from the west-southwest. Minimum temperatures will range between 4°C and 9°C, dropping lower in the elevated areas of Western Bulgaria where frost may occur; in Sofia, temperatures will be around 3°C.

Tomorrow is expected to be predominantly sunny. By afternoon, cumulus clouds will develop, primarily in mountainous areas, leading to possible rain and thunderstorms in some locations. A light northerly wind will prevail. Maximum temperatures will range from 16°C to 21°C, with Sofia reaching approximately 16°C.

In mountainous regions, sunny conditions will prevail, but cumulus clouds may form in the afternoon, bringing rain and thunderstorms in certain areas. Snowfall is forecasted above 2000 m. Winds will be moderate, blowing from the west-southwest. Maximum temperatures at 1200 m altitude will be around 9°C, decreasing to about 3°C at 2000 m.

Along the Black Sea coast, skies will be mostly sunny. Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the south-southeast. Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 16°C and 19°C, while the sea temperature will be around 14°C-15°C. The sea swell will be 1-2 bales.

