Conflict Erupts Between Political Factions in Bulgarian Parliament Amid Resignation Vote of the Speaker Rosen Zhelyazkov

Politics | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 11:25
Bulgaria: Conflict Erupts Between Political Factions in Bulgarian Parliament Amid Resignation Vote of the Speaker Rosen Zhelyazkov

With 129 votes "in favor" and 103 "against", the deputies voted for the resignation of the Speaker of the Parliament Rosen Zhelyazkov. This happened after a request was submitted by WCC-DB and BSP for early release of Zhelyazkov for his overall behavior as the head of the institution and for systematic non-implementation of the legislative program. According to WCC-DB, Zhelyazkov abused power and authority, and worked in the interest of the GERB political bloc. Earlier, the resignation of the Speaker of the Parliament was also requested from "Revival" with a specific motive - the point for the vote of no confidence in the official government was not allowed with the argument that it does not correspond to the Constitution.

Earlier, tensions flared once again in the Bulgarian parliament as physical altercations broke out between members of the "Revival" party and "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) on the sidelines of the legislative session.

Despite the confrontations, inside the plenary hall, deputies managed to gather the necessary quorum, with 125 representatives present, allowing the session to commence. The achievement of the quorum came after the participation of GERB, marking a significant milestone in the proceedings.

Following the establishment of the quorum, Asen Vasilev proposed prioritizing the request for the resignation of Parliament Speaker Rosen Zhelyazkov as the first item on the agenda. Debates on the matter promptly ensued.

The call for Zhelyazkov's resignation was initiated by WCC-DB, with support from "Revival" and the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP). Key among the reasons cited for the resignation request was the handling of the resignation of National Health Insurance Fund manager Stanimir Mihailov, which sparked controversy despite being withdrawn.

"WCC-DB outlined specific grievances, including violations in the procedure for early termination of Mihailov's mandate, alleged abuses of parliamentary rights, and irregularities in parliamentary oversight procedures," explained representatives of the faction.

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, weighed in on the parliamentary proceedings, characterizing the events as indicative of a newfound coalition emerging within the political landscape.

"We are witnessing the formation of a new coalition," Borissov remarked. "This development, spearheaded by 'Revival,' WCC-DB, and BSP, alongside 'There Is Such a People,' simplifies matters for me significantly."

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, parliament, quorum, resignation

Related Articles:

Zhelyazkov's Apology and Resignation: A Reflection on Parliamentary Accountability

In a poignant moment preceding the National Assembly's vote on his resignation, Rosen Zhelyazkov, the Speaker of the 49th National Assembly, delivered an emotional address to the deputies

Politics | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 12:28

Bulgarian National Assembly Pays Tribute to Armenian Genocide Victims

In a solemn gesture of remembrance, the Bulgarian National Assembly observed a minute of silence to honor the victims of the mass extermination of the Armenian people during the Ottoman Empire era

Politics | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 13:13

Macedonian Presidential Candidates Divided on Inclusion of Bulgarians in Constitution

The debate surrounding the inclusion of Bulgarians in North Macedonia's constitution, a crucial precondition for the country's European Union accession talks, has taken center stage in the ongoing presidential campaign

World » Southeast Europe | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 09:00

Bulgarian Parliament Considers Stricter Measures to Combat Indoor Smoking

As concerns over public health continue to mount, Parliament is deliberating on proposed amendments to the Health Act aimed at cracking down on indoor smoking, encompassing all smoking products, including non-tobacco alternatives and hookahs

Society | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 11:43

Bulgaria's Foreign Policy Advisor Meglena Plugchieva Resigns Amid Caretaker Government Shake-Up

Meglena Plugchieva, the foreign policy advisor to Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev, has tendered her resignation

Politics | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 10:17

Bulgarian Women's Chess: Three Wins, a Draw, and Two Defeats at the European Individual Championship

The Bulgarian women participating in the European Individual Chess Championship for Women on the fourth day, held on the island of Rhodes, achieved three victories, one draw, and two defeats

Sports | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 09:22
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

US Specialists Inspect Bulgaria's Graf Ignatievo Air Base Ahead of F-16 Deployment

Specialists from the United States have conducted an inspection of the repair work at Bulgaria's air base near Graf Ignatievo

Politics » Defense | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 14:18

Zhelyazkov's Apology and Resignation: A Reflection on Parliamentary Accountability

In a poignant moment preceding the National Assembly's vote on his resignation, Rosen Zhelyazkov, the Speaker of the 49th National Assembly, delivered an emotional address to the deputies

Politics | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 12:28

Bulgaria's VMZ - Sopot Makes Arms Industry History with BGN 828 Million Revenue

Vazovsky Machine Building Plants (VMZ) in Sopot have achieved a remarkable milestone, recording a staggering BGN 828 million in net sales revenue for the year 2023, doubling compared to the previous year

Politics » Defense | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 11:08

Bulgarian Farmers to Receive BGN 300 Million Aid Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis

In a bid to support its agricultural sector amidst the ongoing tensions stemming from Russia's war against Ukraine, Bulgaria announces a significant aid package for farmers

Politics | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 10:53

The US Condemns Houthis for Abducting Bulgarian Sailors

Barbara Leaf, the US Assistant Secretary of State for Middle East Affairs, criticized the Yemeni Houthis for their inhumane actions in capturing merchant ships, including the "Galaxy Leader"

Politics » Diplomacy | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 09:18

Bulgarian Town Councilor from ‘Revival’: To Hell With The People - Let Them Die (VIDEO)

In a recent session of the Municipal Council in Gorna Oryahovitsa, a scandalous statement made by a councilor has ignited widespread public outrage

Politics | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 09:07
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria