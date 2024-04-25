Conflict Erupts Between Political Factions in Bulgarian Parliament Amid Resignation Vote of the Speaker Rosen Zhelyazkov

With 129 votes "in favor" and 103 "against", the deputies voted for the resignation of the Speaker of the Parliament Rosen Zhelyazkov. This happened after a request was submitted by WCC-DB and BSP for early release of Zhelyazkov for his overall behavior as the head of the institution and for systematic non-implementation of the legislative program. According to WCC-DB, Zhelyazkov abused power and authority, and worked in the interest of the GERB political bloc. Earlier, the resignation of the Speaker of the Parliament was also requested from "Revival" with a specific motive - the point for the vote of no confidence in the official government was not allowed with the argument that it does not correspond to the Constitution.

Earlier, tensions flared once again in the Bulgarian parliament as physical altercations broke out between members of the "Revival" party and "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) on the sidelines of the legislative session.

Despite the confrontations, inside the plenary hall, deputies managed to gather the necessary quorum, with 125 representatives present, allowing the session to commence. The achievement of the quorum came after the participation of GERB, marking a significant milestone in the proceedings.

Following the establishment of the quorum, Asen Vasilev proposed prioritizing the request for the resignation of Parliament Speaker Rosen Zhelyazkov as the first item on the agenda. Debates on the matter promptly ensued.

The call for Zhelyazkov's resignation was initiated by WCC-DB, with support from "Revival" and the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP). Key among the reasons cited for the resignation request was the handling of the resignation of National Health Insurance Fund manager Stanimir Mihailov, which sparked controversy despite being withdrawn.

"WCC-DB outlined specific grievances, including violations in the procedure for early termination of Mihailov's mandate, alleged abuses of parliamentary rights, and irregularities in parliamentary oversight procedures," explained representatives of the faction.

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, weighed in on the parliamentary proceedings, characterizing the events as indicative of a newfound coalition emerging within the political landscape.

"We are witnessing the formation of a new coalition," Borissov remarked. "This development, spearheaded by 'Revival,' WCC-DB, and BSP, alongside 'There Is Such a People,' simplifies matters for me significantly."