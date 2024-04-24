Bulgaria's VMZ - Sopot Makes Arms Industry History with BGN 828 Million Revenue

Vazovsky Machine Building Plants (VMZ) in Sopot have achieved a remarkable milestone, recording a staggering BGN 828 million in net sales revenue for the year 2023, doubling compared to the previous year. This extraordinary achievement is evidenced by the company's own data, signaling a significant upswing in its operations.

The surge in revenue can be attributed to an increased demand for specialized products in the market, prompting VMZ to expand its capacity with new technologies and production lines, with investments exceeding BGN 20 million in fixed assets. Notably, the Defense Ministry's production of various Soviet-type ammunition, projectiles, and missiles, which are sought after by NATO countries, has contributed significantly to VMZ's growth trajectory.

In response to its robust financial performance, VMZ has bolstered its workforce, with nearly 500 new employees hired over the past year, bringing the total number of employees to over 4,100. Furthermore, the company has committed to enhancing employee remuneration, with workers set to receive additional compensation equivalent to one minimum wage before Easter. This gesture, amounting to approximately BGN 760 per employee, underscores VMZ's commitment to recognizing and rewarding its dedicated workforce.

The decision to provide additional remuneration was reached in collaboration with union partners, reflecting the positive rapport between management and labor representatives. The unions have expressed satisfaction with the company's leadership and its efforts to foster a conducive work environment.

In recent years, VMZ has undergone a remarkable transformation, transitioning from a period of mismanagement and financial instability to one of sustained growth and prosperity. The company now boasts a robust pipeline of orders and contracts spanning the next two years, signaling a promising outlook for future revenue and profitability.

As the largest employer in the region, VMZ plays a pivotal role in driving economic activity and attracting job seekers to the Sub-Balkans. In addition to its focus on production, the management is also dedicated to enhancing the skills and qualifications of its workforce through partnerships with educational institutions such as the professional high school "Gen. Vladimir Zaimov" in Sopot and the Technical University in Sofia.

With its record-breaking performance and strategic initiatives aimed at fostering growth and innovation, VMZ - Sopot continues to solidify its position as a key player in the defense industry, poised for continued success in the years ahead.