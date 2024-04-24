Bulgaria's VMZ - Sopot Makes Arms Industry History with BGN 828 Million Revenue

FlixBus Expands Routes from Bulgaria: New Connections to Thessaloniki, Athens, and More
FlixBus, the renowned European bus company, is set to launch new routes to and from Bulgaria in anticipation of the summer season
Vazovsky Machine Building Plants (VMZ) in Sopot have achieved a remarkable milestone, recording a staggering BGN 828 million in net sales revenue for the year 2023, doubling compared to the previous year. This extraordinary achievement is evidenced by the company's own data, signaling a significant upswing in its operations.
The surge in revenue can be attributed to an increased demand for specialized products in the market, prompting VMZ to expand its capacity with new technologies and production lines, with investments exceeding BGN 20 million in fixed assets. Notably, the Defense Ministry's production of various Soviet-type ammunition, projectiles, and missiles, which are sought after by NATO countries, has contributed significantly to VMZ's growth trajectory.
In response to its robust financial performance, VMZ has bolstered its workforce, with nearly 500 new employees hired over the past year, bringing the total number of employees to over 4,100. Furthermore, the company has committed to enhancing employee remuneration, with workers set to receive additional compensation equivalent to one minimum wage before Easter. This gesture, amounting to approximately BGN 760 per employee, underscores VMZ's commitment to recognizing and rewarding its dedicated workforce.
The decision to provide additional remuneration was reached in collaboration with union partners, reflecting the positive rapport between management and labor representatives. The unions have expressed satisfaction with the company's leadership and its efforts to foster a conducive work environment.
In recent years, VMZ has undergone a remarkable transformation, transitioning from a period of mismanagement and financial instability to one of sustained growth and prosperity. The company now boasts a robust pipeline of orders and contracts spanning the next two years, signaling a promising outlook for future revenue and profitability.
As the largest employer in the region, VMZ plays a pivotal role in driving economic activity and attracting job seekers to the Sub-Balkans. In addition to its focus on production, the management is also dedicated to enhancing the skills and qualifications of its workforce through partnerships with educational institutions such as the professional high school "Gen. Vladimir Zaimov" in Sopot and the Technical University in Sofia.
With its record-breaking performance and strategic initiatives aimed at fostering growth and innovation, VMZ - Sopot continues to solidify its position as a key player in the defense industry, poised for continued success in the years ahead.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Specialists from the United States have conducted an inspection of the repair work at Bulgaria's air base near Graf Ignatievo
The Bulgarian National Assembly has unanimously voted in favor of a 30% salary increase for military personnel
Tensions in the Black Sea region have escalated, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as NATO announces plans to bolster its military presence, with a new base set to be established in Bulgaria
In a significant move towards bolstering security in the Black Sea region, the Turkish Parliament has ratified a memorandum paving the way for the establishment of a Mine Countermeasures Naval Group
Amidst escalating tensions in the Black Sea region, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivered a message of solidarity to allies, emphasizing the unwavering support of the United States
Following Iran's drone attack on Israel, Bulgaria's government has reassured its citizens that there is currently no immediate threat to national security
UN Happiness Report: Bulgaria's Astonishing Leap in Rankings
Bulgaria: 3 Regions With Lowest Life Expectancy - EU Report 2022