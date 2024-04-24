Presidential Runoff Looms in North Macedonia as Siljanovska and Pendarovski Advance

Bulgaria: Presidential Runoff Looms in North Macedonia as Siljanovska and Pendarovski Advance

The presidential election landscape in North Macedonia is poised for a runoff between Gordana Siljanovska, representing VMRO-DPMNE, and Stevo Pendarovski, backed by SDSM, following the release of partial results by the State Electoral Commission. With 98.18 percent of the protocols processed, Siljanovska leads with 40.20 percent of the vote, compared to Pendarovski's 20 percent.

The substantial margin of 176,446 votes underscores the decisive lead Siljanovska holds over her opponent. The voter turnout for the first round of the elections stood at 49.93 percent, indicating significant public engagement in the electoral process.

Meanwhile, in the contest within the Albanian political bloc, Bujar Osmani, endorsed by the "European Front" coalition, secured a favorable outcome against Arben Taravari, representing the coalition of Albanian opposition parties. Osmani's victory, with approximately 35 thousand votes, reflects the political dynamics within the Albanian community.

Additional candidates in the presidential race, such as Maksim Dimitrievski of the ZNAM movement and Bilyana Vankovska from "Levitsata", received 9.04 percent and 4.57 percent of the votes, respectively. Vankovska expressed disappointment in the electorate's response to her vision outlined in her program, indicating a gap between her aspirations and public sentiment.

The runoff election, scheduled for May 8, will not only determine the country's next president but also coincide with parliamentary elections. This convergence of electoral events underscores the significance of the upcoming vote in shaping the political landscape of North Macedonia.

