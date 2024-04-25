The US Condemns Houthis for Abducting Bulgarian Sailors

April 25, 2024, Thursday
Bulgaria: The US Condemns Houthis for Abducting Bulgarian Sailors

Barbara Leaf, the US Assistant Secretary of State for Middle East Affairs, criticized the Yemeni Houthis for their inhumane actions in capturing merchant ships, including the "Galaxy Leader", which holds two Bulgarian sailors. Leaf emphasized that such attacks on vessels unrelated to the Gaza conflict display recklessness and cruelty. The US has persistently urged the release of the ship and its crew through various channels, with the issue being a priority for special envoy Tom Landerking.

Leaf underscored the urgency of allowing the captured sailors to return home to their families, labeling the situation as outrageous. Despite the Houthis' claims of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, Leaf asserted that their actions only harm innocent civilians and do not contribute to the Palestinian cause.

The US has engaged with the Houthis for years, but dynamics shifted after the Houthis aligned themselves with the "axis of resistance" following Hamas's attack on Israel in October 2023. The plight of the Bulgarian sailors has garnered international attention, with the European Parliament drafting a resolution calling for their immediate release.

Bulgarian MEPs Elena Yoncheva and Andrey Kovachev advocate for the resolution, which also addresses Iran's involvement in terrorist activities, including the 2012 bombing at Sarafovo airport in Bulgaria. The resolution calls for the designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization and demands heightened efforts for the safe release of all hostages, including those from the "Galaxy Leader".

