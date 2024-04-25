Poland Extends Helping Hand to Ukraine: Ready to Aid Return of Men of Conscription Age

Poland has announced its readiness to assist Ukraine in its conflict against Russia by facilitating the return of Ukrainian men of conscription age. Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz conveyed Poland's support during an interview with Polsat television, as reported by Reuters.

The announcement comes amid heightened tensions in the region, with Ukraine suspending the renewal of passports for men of conscription age at foreign diplomatic missions. Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz emphasized Poland's willingness to extend a helping hand to its neighbor in their time of need.

Expressing concern over the sight of young Ukrainian men in public spaces while Poland strives to aid Ukraine, the minister underscored the potential for collaboration between the two countries. He affirmed that any support requested by Kyiv to repatriate individuals facing passport expiration would be considered seriously.

Poland, home to a sizable Ukrainian community, currently provides temporary protection to approximately 960,000 Ukrainians who have sought refuge within its borders. The offer of assistance reflects Poland's commitment to supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of ongoing conflict.