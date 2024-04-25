Poland Extends Helping Hand to Ukraine: Ready to Aid Return of Men of Conscription Age

World » UKRAINE | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 09:12
Bulgaria: Poland Extends Helping Hand to Ukraine: Ready to Aid Return of Men of Conscription Age

Poland has announced its readiness to assist Ukraine in its conflict against Russia by facilitating the return of Ukrainian men of conscription age. Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz conveyed Poland's support during an interview with Polsat television, as reported by Reuters.

The announcement comes amid heightened tensions in the region, with Ukraine suspending the renewal of passports for men of conscription age at foreign diplomatic missions. Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz emphasized Poland's willingness to extend a helping hand to its neighbor in their time of need.

Expressing concern over the sight of young Ukrainian men in public spaces while Poland strives to aid Ukraine, the minister underscored the potential for collaboration between the two countries. He affirmed that any support requested by Kyiv to repatriate individuals facing passport expiration would be considered seriously.

Poland, home to a sizable Ukrainian community, currently provides temporary protection to approximately 960,000 Ukrainians who have sought refuge within its borders. The offer of assistance reflects Poland's commitment to supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of ongoing conflict.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Poland, Ukraine, assistance, conscription

Related Articles:

Bulgaria and Ukraine Forge Economic Ties: Trade Reaches $3 Billion

Trade relations between Bulgaria and Ukraine have reached unprecedented heights, with bilateral trade hitting a record 3 billion USD in 2022, according to statements made during the recent Bulgarian-Ukrainian business forum

Business | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 14:23

Russia Threatened to Attack Poland

In a recent statement, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov issued a stern warning to Poland, asserting that any permanent deployment of NATO nuclear weapons on Polish soil would render the country a military target for Russia.

World » Russia | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 14:09

Cloaked Aid: Ukraine's Covert Deployment of US Missiles Against Russia

Reports confirm that Ukraine has deployed long-range ballistic missiles provided by the United States in secret, targeting Russian forces in occupied territories

World » Ukraine | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 13:14

Zelensky's Resolve: Ukraine to Compensate for Delayed US Aid

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine has pledged to take all necessary measures to compensate for the six-month delay in receiving a new 61 billion dollars US aid package

World » Ukraine | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 12:33

Hope for Reunion: Repatriation Deal Reached for Ukrainian Children Deported to Russia

Russia has declared its intention to repatriate 48 deported Ukrainian children to their families, according to Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian Commissioner for Children's Rights

World » Ukraine | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 11:03

US Senate Greenlights $95 Billion Aid Package: Boost for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan

The US Senate has overwhelmingly approved a substantial aid package totaling 95 billion USD, aimed at supporting key American allies, including Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

World | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 09:37
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Cloaked Aid: Ukraine's Covert Deployment of US Missiles Against Russia

Reports confirm that Ukraine has deployed long-range ballistic missiles provided by the United States in secret, targeting Russian forces in occupied territories

World » Ukraine | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 13:14

Zelensky's Resolve: Ukraine to Compensate for Delayed US Aid

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine has pledged to take all necessary measures to compensate for the six-month delay in receiving a new 61 billion dollars US aid package

World » Ukraine | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 12:33

Hope for Reunion: Repatriation Deal Reached for Ukrainian Children Deported to Russia

Russia has declared its intention to repatriate 48 deported Ukrainian children to their families, according to Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian Commissioner for Children's Rights

World » Ukraine | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 11:03

Russian Rocket Attack Hits Kharkiv Again

Reports emerged last night of renewed Russian missile fire targeting the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, intensifying fears of escalating conflict in the region

World » Ukraine | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 08:46

Ukraine Suspends Consular Services for Men of Mobilization Age

In a move aimed at bolstering its military forces amid the ongoing war with Russia, Ukraine has announced the suspension of consular services for its male citizens eligible for military service and residing abroad

World » Ukraine | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 13:38

Ukrainian Minister Under Investigation for Alleged Land Grab

A high-profile scandal rocks Ukraine's political landscape as Mykola Solskyi, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food and former Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture, faces allegations of involvement in an organized criminal group orchestra

World » Ukraine | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 10:40
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria