Bulgarian Town Councilor from ‘Revival’: To Hell With The People - Let Them Die (VIDEO)

In a recent session of the Municipal Council in Gorna Oryahovitsa, a scandalous statement made by a councilor has ignited widespread public outrage. Ivan Atanaschev, representing the pro-Russian "Revival" party, was recorded making a shocking remark, stating, "To hell with the people - let them die." The comment, made in the context of a discussion about mobile operators' antennas on residential building roofs, has left citizens stunned and furious.

The incident unfolded during a March meeting when the topic of mobile antennas and their potential impact on health was being debated. In a moment captured by cameras and microphones in the council hall, Atanaschev expressed callous disregard for the well-being of residents, suggesting that the welfare of bees was of more concern than the lives of people affected by the antennas, BNR reported.

In response to inquiries about his statement, Atanaschev defended his position, asserting that individuals have the autonomy to choose where and how they live, as well as what they expose themselves to. He remained unapologetic, stating that apologies would be extended only to those deemed deserving.

The Chairman of the Municipal Council, Ognyan Stoyanov, expressed shock at the revelation and vowed to conduct a thorough investigation. Stoyanov emphasized that if the recording indeed captured such reprehensible language, appropriate actions would be taken in accordance with municipal regulations.

The controversy has sparked widespread condemnation from residents and officials alike, with many demanding accountability and swift action. Concerns have been raised not only about the callousness of Atanaschev's remarks but also about the broader issue of governance and representation in Gorna Oryahovitsa.