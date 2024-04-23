FlixBus Expands Routes from Bulgaria: New Connections to Thessaloniki, Athens, and More

FlixBus, the renowned European bus company, is set to launch new routes to and from Bulgaria in anticipation of the summer season, "Capital" reports. Managing Director of Flix Sofia Knowledge Hub, Petar Bankov, announced the exciting news, revealing that starting from June, FlixBus buses will operate daily between Sofia and Thessaloniki. Additionally, passengers can now book tickets to Athens via the company's website and app, offering greater convenience and flexibility for travelers. Furthermore, a new bus line from Burgas to Istanbul is also on the horizon.

In a bid to enhance connectivity, FlixBus will expand its offerings from Romania to the Bulgarian Black Sea coast during the summer months. This expansion will include new routes to Balchik and Albena, in addition to the existing routes to Varna, Sunny Beach, and Golden Sands. Moreover, FlixBus is introducing direct trips from Sofia to Osijek, Croatia, and Dresden, Germany, offering passengers even more options for travel.

Since entering the Bulgarian market in 2018, FlixBus has been steadily expanding its presence, culminating in the establishment of the Sofia Knowledge Hub in 2021. Employing 80 people, this hub is the third largest for the company globally, underscoring Bulgaria's strategic importance in FlixBus's operations.

Partnering with four bus companies in Bulgaria—Detelina, Karat-S, Racic, and Kaleia—FlixBus has facilitated routes from 11 cities in Bulgaria to 12 countries across Europe. Emphasizing the importance of partnership, Petar Bankov highlighted the benefits enjoyed by partners, including access to a global brand and adherence to the highest standards of passenger security.

Originating in Munich, Germany, in 2013, FlixBus has rapidly grown into the largest long-distance bus network in Europe. The company's business model revolves around collaboration with local transport companies, with FlixBus overseeing various aspects of service provision, including technology, network planning, and marketing. Characterized by green branded buses, modern technology, competitive pricing, and environmental consciousness, FlixBus has become synonymous with convenient and sustainable travel.

With operations spanning 43 countries and offering travel to over 5,500 destinations, FlixBus continues to revolutionize the transportation industry. In 2023, the company reported a 30% growth in total revenues, reaching 2 billion euros for the first time. Additionally, FlixBus launched operations in Finland, Greece, and India, further expanding its global footprint.

Notably, FlixBus's commitment to sustainability is reflected in its voluntary ESG report, which highlights the significant reduction in carbon emissions achieved through collective travel. In the Romania-Bulgaria region alone, passengers have contributed to saving 18,310 tons of harmful emissions by choosing FlixBus over other modes of transport.