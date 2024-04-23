FlixBus Expands Routes from Bulgaria: New Connections to Thessaloniki, Athens, and More
FlixBus, the renowned European bus company, is set to launch new routes to and from Bulgaria in anticipation of the summer season, "Capital" reports. Managing Director of Flix Sofia Knowledge Hub, Petar Bankov, announced the exciting news, revealing that starting from June, FlixBus buses will operate daily between Sofia and Thessaloniki. Additionally, passengers can now book tickets to Athens via the company's website and app, offering greater convenience and flexibility for travelers. Furthermore, a new bus line from Burgas to Istanbul is also on the horizon.
In a bid to enhance connectivity, FlixBus will expand its offerings from Romania to the Bulgarian Black Sea coast during the summer months. This expansion will include new routes to Balchik and Albena, in addition to the existing routes to Varna, Sunny Beach, and Golden Sands. Moreover, FlixBus is introducing direct trips from Sofia to Osijek, Croatia, and Dresden, Germany, offering passengers even more options for travel.
Since entering the Bulgarian market in 2018, FlixBus has been steadily expanding its presence, culminating in the establishment of the Sofia Knowledge Hub in 2021. Employing 80 people, this hub is the third largest for the company globally, underscoring Bulgaria's strategic importance in FlixBus's operations.
Partnering with four bus companies in Bulgaria—Detelina, Karat-S, Racic, and Kaleia—FlixBus has facilitated routes from 11 cities in Bulgaria to 12 countries across Europe. Emphasizing the importance of partnership, Petar Bankov highlighted the benefits enjoyed by partners, including access to a global brand and adherence to the highest standards of passenger security.
Originating in Munich, Germany, in 2013, FlixBus has rapidly grown into the largest long-distance bus network in Europe. The company's business model revolves around collaboration with local transport companies, with FlixBus overseeing various aspects of service provision, including technology, network planning, and marketing. Characterized by green branded buses, modern technology, competitive pricing, and environmental consciousness, FlixBus has become synonymous with convenient and sustainable travel.
With operations spanning 43 countries and offering travel to over 5,500 destinations, FlixBus continues to revolutionize the transportation industry. In 2023, the company reported a 30% growth in total revenues, reaching 2 billion euros for the first time. Additionally, FlixBus launched operations in Finland, Greece, and India, further expanding its global footprint.
Notably, FlixBus's commitment to sustainability is reflected in its voluntary ESG report, which highlights the significant reduction in carbon emissions achieved through collective travel. In the Romania-Bulgaria region alone, passengers have contributed to saving 18,310 tons of harmful emissions by choosing FlixBus over other modes of transport.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Bulgaria's Tourism Sector Pushes for Extension of Work Visas from Third Countries
As the summer season draws near, the issue of staffing in the tourism sector in Bulgaria comes to the forefront once again, with the workforce having to depend on individuals from foreign countries for yet another year
Expansion Underway: Sofia Airport Terminal 2 to Add 1000 New Parking Spaces
Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications, Anna Natova, announced the commencement of construction for an outdoor parking lot at Terminal 2 of Sofia Airport
Doubled Costs: Vacationing by Bulgaria's Black Sea Surges in July and August
Vacationing at the seaside, whether in our country or abroad, is reasonably priced
10-15% Higher Prices: Bulgarians and Foreigners Brace for Increased Travel Costs as Holiday Season Approaches
As the May holidays mark the onset of sea tourism, Bulgarians and foreigners preparing for their annual getaways are facing a stark reality: trips this year will come with a heftier price tag
Shocker: Bulgaria Drops from UK Tourists' Cheapest Summer Spots List
In an unexpected turn, Bulgaria and Turkey have been notably absent from the list of the ten cheapest European summer destinations for British tourists
Record Winter Tourism Numbers Reported in Bansko
Bansko, Bulgaria's premier mountain resort, experienced a surge in winter tourism, with more than 190,000 visitors flocking to its slopes during the season