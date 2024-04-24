Expert: Vaccinated Bulgarians Unlikely to Experience Severe Whooping Cough

Bulgaria: Expert: Vaccinated Bulgarians Unlikely to Experience Severe Whooping Cough

As Bulgaria grapples with a surge in whooping cough cases, Public Health experts offer insights into the situation, assuring the public about the severity of symptoms and emphasizing the importance of vaccination.

Acting Minister of Health, Galya Kondeva, addressed public concerns about the rising number of whooping cough cases in Bulgaria, estimating around 400 registered cases. However, she reassured that this figure is below the anticipated peak, expected by the end of May.

Professor Todor Kantarjiev provided commentary, indicating that the situation is within the norm, primarily due to lapses in re-immunization among children, necessary for maintaining optimal immune protection. He highlighted the potential for vaccinated adults, immunized years ago, to carry the disease mildly, reassuring that it shouldn't incite panic but understanding.

In response to potential epidemic scenarios, Kantarjiev underscored the Ministry's capacity for swift action, including adjustments to vaccination calendars and intensified promotion of immunization.

PCR diagnostic reagents emerged as a crucial resource, allowing timely diagnosis and containment of outbreaks. Antibiotics, according to the European Center for Disease Control, are vital in treating whooping cough, with early administration minimizing symptoms' duration.

Addressing preventive measures, Kantarjiev advocated for antibiotics' prophylactic use, particularly in settings with confirmed cases, to prevent further spread.

Regarding vaccination strategies, Kantarjiev stressed the importance of vaccinating individuals caring for newborns and discussed the transition from the whole-cell vaccine, with stronger immunity but more side effects, to the acellular vaccine, which offers milder reactions but shorter immunity duration.

In conclusion, Kantarjiev affirmed that individuals vaccinated a decade ago might carry the virus but are unlikely to experience severe symptoms, offering reassurance amidst the surge in whooping cough cases.

