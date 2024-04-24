Key Features of the New Bulgarian ID Cards

In a significant update to Bulgaria's identification system, the issuance of new ID cards will come with a higher price tag of BGN 30, compared to the current fee of BGN 18. Despite the increased cost, exemptions will remain for 14-year-olds and individuals over 70 years old, who will continue to receive their ID cards free of charge.

"We expect the company executing the contract to create the technical capability, and we also expect the proposed legislative changes to come into force as soon as possible", said Stoyan Stefanov, Director of the Bulgarian Identity Documents Directorate at the Ministry of the Interior, in an interview with BNT

He outlined the upcoming changes, noting that indefinite-term ID documents will no longer be issued. The shift aligns with European regulations, which do not permit permanent ID cards for citizens of the European Community. Instead, ID cards for individuals aged 18 to 70 will have a validity period of 10 years, while those over 70 can choose between a 10-year or 30-year validity.

Aside from the extended validity, the new ID cards will feature updated photos, offering better clarity and contrast. Most notably, they will also include an electronic information carrier, enhancing security and usability. Initially, biometric data such as the holder's photo and two fingerprints will be stored on the chip, facilitating smoother border crossings and future electronic services.

To cover the costs of implementing these technological advancements, the proposed fees for expedited issuance services will be higher, with a 3-day service costing BGN 60 and an 8-hour express service priced at BGN 150. However, these express services will only be available in Sofia, though applications can be made at any regional administration across the country.

Additionally, special considerations will be made for individuals facing financial hardships, with a reduced fee of BGN 3 proposed for those with permanent disabilities or significantly reduced working capacity.

The proposed changes await government approval, with plans also underway to introduce new foreign passports in the coming year, featuring enhanced security measures and optional 10-year validity periods.