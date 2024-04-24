Revolutionizing Connectivity: European Project Brings 5G Internet to Struma Highway

Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications Dimitar Nedyalkov heralded a new era of connectivity as he unveiled the ambitious 5G SEAGUL project, which aims to blanket the Struma highway with high-speed internet coverage. The initiative, a collaboration between A1 Bulgaria, Greece's COSMOTE, and WINGS ICT Solutions, represents a significant milestone in enhancing mobility and digital services along the crucial Bulgaria-Greece corridor.

At the heart of the project lies the vision to transform the Orient/Eastern Mediterranean corridor into a hub of seamless connectivity, bolstered by cutting-edge 5G technology. The corridor, an integral part of the Pan-European Transport Network, spans 450 kilometers in both directions, with 173 kilometers of the Struma highway set to benefit from uninterrupted 5G coverage.

The strategic importance of this initiative cannot be overstated, as it promises to revolutionize travel experiences and unlock a host of digital possibilities for small municipalities dotting the corridor. With 5G networks in place, travelers can expect a myriad of benefits, including enhanced voice and video calls, support for autonomous driving technologies, real-time sharing of road conditions and traffic updates, and much more.

The significance of seamless connectivity along transportation arteries like the Struma highway extends beyond mere convenience; it underpins broader efforts to promote economic growth, foster innovation, and bridge digital divides. By harnessing the power of 5G technology, the project paves the way for a future where connectivity knows no bounds and where every corner of the corridor is empowered to thrive in the digital age.

As the 5G SEAGUL project gains momentum, it underscores Europe's commitment to embracing innovation and leveraging technology to propel societies forward. With half of the project's funding secured through the Connecting Europe Facility, stakeholders are poised to realize the full potential of 5G connectivity, unlocking new opportunities for economic development and societal progress.