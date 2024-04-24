Revolutionizing Connectivity: European Project Brings 5G Internet to Struma Highway

Society | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 14:08
Bulgaria: Revolutionizing Connectivity: European Project Brings 5G Internet to Struma Highway Struma highway @Wikimedia Commons

Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications Dimitar Nedyalkov heralded a new era of connectivity as he unveiled the ambitious 5G SEAGUL project, which aims to blanket the Struma highway with high-speed internet coverage. The initiative, a collaboration between A1 Bulgaria, Greece's COSMOTE, and WINGS ICT Solutions, represents a significant milestone in enhancing mobility and digital services along the crucial Bulgaria-Greece corridor.

At the heart of the project lies the vision to transform the Orient/Eastern Mediterranean corridor into a hub of seamless connectivity, bolstered by cutting-edge 5G technology. The corridor, an integral part of the Pan-European Transport Network, spans 450 kilometers in both directions, with 173 kilometers of the Struma highway set to benefit from uninterrupted 5G coverage.

The strategic importance of this initiative cannot be overstated, as it promises to revolutionize travel experiences and unlock a host of digital possibilities for small municipalities dotting the corridor. With 5G networks in place, travelers can expect a myriad of benefits, including enhanced voice and video calls, support for autonomous driving technologies, real-time sharing of road conditions and traffic updates, and much more.

The significance of seamless connectivity along transportation arteries like the Struma highway extends beyond mere convenience; it underpins broader efforts to promote economic growth, foster innovation, and bridge digital divides. By harnessing the power of 5G technology, the project paves the way for a future where connectivity knows no bounds and where every corner of the corridor is empowered to thrive in the digital age.

As the 5G SEAGUL project gains momentum, it underscores Europe's commitment to embracing innovation and leveraging technology to propel societies forward. With half of the project's funding secured through the Connecting Europe Facility, stakeholders are poised to realize the full potential of 5G connectivity, unlocking new opportunities for economic development and societal progress.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: 5G, connectivity, transportation, Struma

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Railway Upgrade: 7 Double-Decker Trains from Polish Company

In a major step to update Bulgaria's railway system, Transport and Communications Minister Georgi Gvozdeikov has approved the purchase of seven double-decker trains for Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ)

Politics | April 5, 2024, Friday // 12:59

Burgas City Railway to Connect Airport by 2024

A transformative project is underway in Burgas, Bulgaria, as plans for a city railway to link the Central Railway Station with Burgas Airport are on track for completion by the end of 2024

Business » Tourism | April 4, 2024, Thursday // 15:50

Major Partnership: "Bulgarian Railways" and "Deutsche Bahn" Seal Agreement for 76 Upgraded Wagons

"Bulgarian Railways" (BDZ-Passenger Services EOOD) has inked a contract with Deutsche Bahn for the supply of 76 state-of-the-art passenger wagons

Business » Tourism | March 29, 2024, Friday // 14:09

Snow Blanket Hampers Bulgaria: Closed Passes and Transport Disruptions

Heavy snowfall and rain in several areas of Bulgaria over the past few days have resulted in significant disruptions, causing road closures and traffic problems

Society » Environment | December 17, 2023, Sunday // 13:46

5G Boost: Bulgaria's Connectivity Projects Pave Path Along Borders

Bulgaria is set for a significant tech upgrade along its borders with the implementation of two major 5G connectivity projects

Society | December 6, 2023, Wednesday // 08:55

Bulgaria Sets Ambitious Goal: 80% 5G Coverage by 2025

Bulgaria is poised to achieve a major connectivity milestone with plans to provide 5G access to 80% of its population by the close of 2025, as announced by Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications, Grigori Grigorov

Society | November 30, 2023, Thursday // 10:34
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Weather In Bulgaria On April 25: Cold Front Brings Rain and Thunderstorms

Over the next 24 hours, a cold front will move across the country, bringing mostly cloudy skies and widespread rain

Society » Environment | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 17:29

Expert: Vaccinated Bulgarians Unlikely to Experience Severe Whooping Cough

As Bulgaria grapples with a surge in whooping cough cases, Public Health experts offer insights into the situation, assuring the public about the severity of symptoms and emphasizing the importance of vaccination

Society » Health | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 15:05

Key Features of the New Bulgarian ID Cards

In a significant update to Bulgaria's identification system, the issuance of new ID cards will come with a higher price tag of BGN 30, compared to the current fee of BGN 18

Society | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 13:35

Modern Trams Enhance Public Transit in Sofia: Line 6 Upgrades, Increased Frequency on Line 8

Beginning May 7, commuters in Sofia can look forward to improved public transit services with the introduction of modern low-floor trams on line 6 and enhanced frequency on line 8

Society | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 13:17

Sofia Grapples with Abandoned Cars: Over 1,700 Stickers Placed in Three Months

Sofia, the capital city of Bulgaria, faces a mounting challenge with abandoned vehicles cluttering its streets, as reported by the Metropolitan Inspectorate

Society | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 11:29

Amnesty International Highlights Bulgaria's LGBT Rights Struggles: Freedom and Equality at Risk

"Amnesty International" has released its annual report, shining a spotlight on Bulgaria's ongoing human rights challenges, including the erosion of freedom of expression, violations against the LGBT community, and the proliferation of hatred against ethni

Society | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 10:11
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria