Modern Trams Enhance Public Transit in Sofia: Line 6 Upgrades, Increased Frequency on Line 8

Beginning May 7, commuters in Sofia can look forward to improved public transit services with the introduction of modern low-floor trams on line 6 and enhanced frequency on line 8, as reported by "Spasi Sofia".

Tram line 6, which serves the northern districts of Sofia including "Nadezhda", "Vrabnitsa", "Svoboda", and "Obelya", will see the deployment of modern low-floor trams equipped with air conditioning. These upgraded carriages will provide a more comfortable and accessible travel experience for passengers, including those with reduced mobility and parents with prams.

In addition to the improvements on line 6, a new tram line 15 will commence operations, connecting "Buxton" railway station to "Vitosha" metro station. This expansion aims to enhance connectivity and accessibility within the city's transit network, facilitating seamless travel for residents and visitors alike.

Furthermore, passengers traveling along tram line 8 to "Lyulin" can expect increased convenience, as additional trains will be introduced with a frequency of every 10 minutes throughout the day. This boost in service frequency will accommodate the growing demand for public transit and improve reliability for commuters relying on this route.

Additionally, tram line 27 will undergo an extension to the Sofia-Sever station, catering to passengers traveling towards the Iskar gorge direction. This extension aims to better serve the needs of commuters utilizing the railway network and provide seamless connectivity between different modes of transportation.