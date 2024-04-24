Bulgarian National Assembly Pays Tribute to Armenian Genocide Victims

Politics | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 13:13
Bulgaria: Bulgarian National Assembly Pays Tribute to Armenian Genocide Victims

In a solemn gesture of remembrance, the Bulgarian National Assembly observed a minute of silence to honor the victims of the mass extermination of the Armenian people during the Ottoman Empire era.

The initiative to commemorate the tragedy came from Atanas Zafirov of the Bulgarian Socialist Party parliamentary group during Wednesday's session. Following poignant declarations presented by representatives from various political factions, including We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria, BSP, and Revival, the Assembly stood united in a moment of reflection. A fourth declaration, issued by GERB, further underscored the significance of the occasion.

While the inclusion of the minute of silence was not initially on the Assembly's agenda for the day, National Assembly Chair Rosen Zhelyazkov acknowledged the importance of honoring the memory of the Armenian genocide victims. Zafirov's persistent advocacy for this tribute, now observed for the second consecutive year, reflects a commitment to historical remembrance and solidarity with the Armenian community.

The Armenian genocide, recognized by numerous countries and international organizations, remains a poignant chapter in history, symbolizing the horrors of mass atrocities and the importance of collective remembrance. By commemorating the victims, the Bulgarian Parliament reaffirms its commitment to upholding human rights, preventing genocide, and fostering reconciliation.

Tags: Bulgarian, parliament, Armenian, genocide

