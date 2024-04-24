German Investors Push for Euro Adoption in Hungary Amid Forint Instability

World » EU | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 12:19
Bulgaria: German Investors Push for Euro Adoption in Hungary Amid Forint Instability

As the Hungarian forint experiences volatility, German investors are increasingly advocating for Hungary to adopt the euro, reaching the highest level of support in over a decade, according to a survey conducted by the German-Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The survey, which polled 241 investors between February 19 and March 20, revealed a significant surge in favor of Hungary's integration into the eurozone, with 73% expressing support. This marks a notable increase from previous years, where support hovered around 50% in 2016 and 2017.

The fluctuating forint has been a driving factor behind this shift in sentiment, as investors seek stability and reassurance amidst economic uncertainties. The forint's instability has underscored concerns about the broader economic landscape, prompting calls for Hungary to embrace the euro as a means of mitigating risks and enhancing market predictability.

In addition to currency concerns, the survey highlighted dissatisfaction among investors regarding legal certainty in Hungary. Half of the respondents voiced discontent with the current state of legal frameworks, citing a general deterioration in the predictability of economic policy. Increased government intervention in market development has further exacerbated these concerns, contributing to a climate of uncertainty for investors.

Despite growing support for euro adoption, Hungary's government led by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has yet to establish a target date for integration into the Eurozone. Meanwhile, the central bank recently announced a cut to the main interest rate, reducing it to 7.75% in an effort to address economic challenges and stimulate growth.

While discussions surrounding Hungary's currency future continue, the sentiments of German investors underscore the pressing need for stability and clarity in economic policies to foster a conducive environment for investment and growth.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Hungarian, forint, euro, German

Related Articles:

Russian Disinformation Hinders Bulgaria's Euro Adoption Plans, Politico Reports

According to an article in "Politico," Russian-funded disinformation campaigns are contributing to a decline in public support for Bulgaria's adoption of the euro

Politics | April 22, 2024, Monday // 11:11

German Authorities Arrest Two Individuals for Alleged Military Sabotage in Favor of Russia

German authorities have apprehended two individuals holding dual German and Russian citizenship on suspicion of orchestrating acts of sabotage, including targeting United States military installations, to undermine military support for Ukraine.

World | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 12:05

IMF Director Urges Bulgaria Not to Miss Euro Adoption Chance

In a recent interview with BTA, Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF, emphasized the importance for Bulgaria to seize the opportunity to adopt the euro, stressing that it is achievable with the right political will

Business » Finance | April 16, 2024, Tuesday // 17:01

European Commission Partners with Bulgaria to Promote Euro Adoption

In a significant move toward Bulgaria's integration into the Eurozone, the European Commission (EC) has pledged support for the country's efforts to promote the adoption of the euro

Business » Finance | April 12, 2024, Friday // 15:15

Up To BGN 5,000 Fine For Incorrect Conversion And Rounding Of Prices From BGN To EUR

In order to protect the economic interests of consumers, there will be a period of double labeling of the prices of goods and services - in leva and in euros

Business » Finance | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 12:42

Rounded Prices in Euros to Hit Bulgarians' Pockets after Eurozone Entry

As Bulgaria inches closer to joining the Eurozone, concerns arise over the implementation of rounded prices in euros, potentially impacting citizens' wallets upon adoption of the single currency

Business » Finance | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 17:10
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

European Parliament Passes Landmark Directive on Platform Workers' Rights

The European Parliament has approved the EU's inaugural directive aimed at regulating the employment rights of individuals working through online platforms

World » EU | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 16:14

Bulgaria: Second Lowest Debt Relative to GDP in the EU for 2023

Eurostat data indicates that Greece (161.9%), Italy (137.3%), France (110.6%), Spain (107.7%), and Belgium reported the highest public debt-to-GDP ratios among EU member states by the conclusion of 2023

World » EU | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 11:42

Russian Influence Looms Over Bulgarian Elections: European Parliament Rallies Against Meddling

Concerns are mounting within the European Parliament regarding potential Russian interference in the forthcoming parliamentary elections, coupled with apprehensions surrounding Russian-owned properties in Bulgaria

World » EU | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 09:33

Terrifying: Russian Jamming Attacks Leave Passenger Planes Helpless Over Europe!

A dire situation looms over European airspace as thousands of passenger planes, predominantly ferrying tourists, find themselves ensnared in a perilous web of Russian jamming attacks, leaving them disoriented and vulnerable mid-flight.

World » EU | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 10:01

European Commission Backs Bulgaria's Eurozone Entry in 2025

In a significant affirmation of Bulgaria's path towards Eurozone accession, European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni has confirmed the European Commission's support for Bulgaria's admission to the Eurozone in 2025

World » EU | April 22, 2024, Monday // 16:01

Poland Ready to Welcome NATO Nuclear Weapons, Says President

In a recent interview with "Fakt", Polish President Andrzej Duda made a significant statement, expressing Poland's readiness to permit NATO allies to deploy nuclear weapons on its territory

World » EU | April 22, 2024, Monday // 12:37
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria