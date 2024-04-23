Weather In Bulgaria On April 25: Cold Front Brings Rain and Thunderstorms

Weather In Bulgaria On April 24: Sunny Spells with Cloudy Intervals
During the night, showers are expected in some areas, primarily in the western and northern regions, while the rest of the country will experience clearing skies
Over the next 24 hours, a cold front will move across the country, bringing mostly cloudy skies and widespread rain. Rainfall will be particularly prevalent in the northwestern half of the country overnight, spreading across many areas during the day, accompanied by thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. Some mountainous regions may experience significant rainfall, with the possibility of hail.
During the day, a light to moderate northwesterly wind is expected. Minimum temperatures will range from 7°C to 12°C, while maximum temperatures will vary from 10°C-13°C in the west to 20°C-22°C in the east. In Sofia, temperatures are forecasted to range from around 7°C to 11°C.
In mountainous areas, expect mostly cloudy conditions with rain showers, potentially accompanied by thunderstorms in the Rhodope region. Above 2000 meters, rain may transition to snow. Moderate northwesterly to southwesterly winds are anticipated at higher elevations. Maximum temperatures at 1200 meters altitude will be approximately 9°C, dropping to around 3°C at 2000 meters.
Along the Black Sea coast, skies will be mostly cloudy with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. A light to moderate northwesterly wind will prevail. Maximum temperatures will range from 16° in the north to 21°C in the south, with the sea temperature around 13°C. The sea swell will be 2-3 bales.
During the night, cloud cover will increase and thicken, with showers expected to develop from the southwest
Tomorrow, Bulgarians can expect a mix of sunshine and clouds as they step out into the springtime air
Over the next 24 hours, expect cloudy skies with rainfall across the eastern half of the country, where precipitation may be intense in some areas. Meanwhile, the western half will see clouds clearing during the day, becoming mostly sunny
Overnight, rainfall across the country will temporarily cease, with some areas experiencing breaks in the clouds
Overnight, the precipitation zone will gradually shift eastward, with significant amounts expected in parts of Central and Eastern Bulgaria, accompanied by thunderstorms
