Weather In Bulgaria On April 25: Cold Front Brings Rain and Thunderstorms

Society » ENVIRONMENT | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 17:29
Bulgaria: Weather In Bulgaria On April 25: Cold Front Brings Rain and Thunderstorms Pixabay

Over the next 24 hours, a cold front will move across the country, bringing mostly cloudy skies and widespread rain. Rainfall will be particularly prevalent in the northwestern half of the country overnight, spreading across many areas during the day, accompanied by thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. Some mountainous regions may experience significant rainfall, with the possibility of hail.

During the day, a light to moderate northwesterly wind is expected. Minimum temperatures will range from 7°C to 12°C, while maximum temperatures will vary from 10°C-13°C in the west to 20°C-22°C in the east. In Sofia, temperatures are forecasted to range from around 7°C to 11°C.

In mountainous areas, expect mostly cloudy conditions with rain showers, potentially accompanied by thunderstorms in the Rhodope region. Above 2000 meters, rain may transition to snow. Moderate northwesterly to southwesterly winds are anticipated at higher elevations. Maximum temperatures at 1200 meters altitude will be approximately 9°C, dropping to around 3°C at 2000 meters.

Along the Black Sea coast, skies will be mostly cloudy with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. A light to moderate northwesterly wind will prevail. Maximum temperatures will range from 16° in the north to 21°C in the south, with the sea temperature around 13°C. The sea swell will be 2-3 bales.

