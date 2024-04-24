FBI Director: TikTok Endangers USA’s National Security

April 24, 2024, Wednesday
FBI Director: TikTok Endangers USA's National Security

In a statement underscoring growing concerns over national security, FBI Director Christopher Wray has declared that the popular social media app TikTok poses a significant risk to the United States. According to reports from France Press, Wray's remarks come amidst heightened scrutiny and legislative action aimed at addressing the app's alleged ties to the Chinese government.

As the US Congress gears up to vote on legislation targeting TikTok, Wray emphasized the urgent need to address the potential dangers posed by the app's parent company, ByteDance. In an exclusive interview with NBC News, Wray warned that ByteDance's obligations to the Chinese government raise serious questions about the extent of its control and influence over TikTok's vast user base.

Highlighting TikTok's considerable reach and technological capabilities, Wray urged Americans to consider the implications of allowing a company with ties to the Chinese government to wield such power. He cautioned against overlooking the possibility of Chinese intelligence services exploiting TikTok for espionage and manipulation purposes.

The legislative action comes as part of a broader aid package approved by the US House of Representatives, aimed at providing support to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. Embedded within this package is an ultimatum targeting ByteDance, signaling the US government's determination to address the perceived national security risks associated with TikTok.

With the aid package poised for swift approval by the Senate, the stage is set for a decisive response to the growing concerns surrounding TikTok's operations in the United States. US authorities have long alleged that TikTok's extensive user base provides an opportunity for the Chinese government to conduct surveillance and exert influence over American citizens.

