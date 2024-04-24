Borissov Rejects Future Alliance with WCC-DB: Accusations Fly Amid Political Friction

Politics | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 11:33
Bulgaria: Borissov Rejects Future Alliance with WCC-DB: Accusations Fly Amid Political Friction

In a recent development, GERB leader Boyko Borissov has categorically dismissed the possibility of forging an alliance with "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) following the upcoming elections, citing irreconcilable differences and mutual recriminations.

Addressing reporters on the sidelines of the National Assembly, Borissov vehemently refuted any notion of collaboration with WCC-DB, condemning what he perceives as a lack of accountability on their part. He criticized WCC-DB for allegedly evading responsibility and shifting blame onto others for perceived shortcomings.

The rift between the two political entities escalated when WCC-DB accused GERB and DPS of deliberately obstructing justice reform by stalling key legislative amendments in parliamentary committees. According to WCC-DB, these delays are also impeding the disbursement of the second tranche under the Recovery and Sustainability Plan.

In response, Borissov vehemently defended GERB's track record, citing their efforts in advancing Bulgaria's integration into the Eurozone and their instrumental role in formulating the Recovery and Sustainability Plan. He challenged WCC-DB's accusations of sluggishness, asserting that GERB had demonstrated commitment and efficiency in legislative matters.

Moreover, Borissov called upon Nikolai Denkov, the former prime minister, to provide clarity on WCC-DB's accomplishments and investments during their tenure in office.

The exchange of accusations underscores the deep-seated political divisions and animosities that continue to characterize Bulgaria's political landscape. As the country gears up for elections, tensions between rival factions are running high, raising questions about the feasibility of future coalition-building efforts.

