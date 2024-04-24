Sofia Grapples with Abandoned Cars: Over 1,700 Stickers Placed in Three Months

Sofia, the capital city of Bulgaria, faces a mounting challenge with abandoned vehicles cluttering its streets, as reported by the Metropolitan Inspectorate. In the first quarter of 2024 alone, a staggering 1,755 motor vehicles have been identified as meeting the criteria for end-of-life status, prompting urgent action from municipal authorities.

These abandoned cars, deemed unfit for use, are subject to a three-month warning period during which owners are required to take necessary steps to either relocate or surrender them for recycling. Failure to comply within this timeframe results in forced repatriation, with vehicles being transported to decommissioning sites.

Notably, a significant proportion of the identified vehicles lack Sofia registration. However, this does not exempt them from the regulatory process, as the procedures apply uniformly to all end-of-life vehicles, irrespective of registration status.

During the same reporting period, 160 vehicles were forcibly removed to disassembly sites, underscoring the scale of the challenge faced by municipal authorities in managing abandoned vehicles.

The areas most heavily impacted by the proliferation of abandoned cars include "Lyulin," "Krasno selo," "Mladost," "Izgrev," "Iskar," "Slatina," and "Ilinden."

The Metropolitan Municipality emphasizes the detrimental impact of abandoned vehicles on public spaces, citing interference with communal cleanliness activities, obstruction of pedestrian pathways, and environmental pollution as key concerns.