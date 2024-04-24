US State Department Report: Discrimination Against Bulgarians in North Macedonia Exposed

A damning report from the US State Department has unveiled a troubling reality of systematic racial and ethnic violence and discrimination against Bulgarians in the Republic of North Macedonia. The document, part of the State Department's 2023 report on human rights, sheds light on concerning incidents of violence and oppression targeting Bulgarians in the country.

According to BGNES, the report highlights specific instances of brutality, including beatings and severe injuries inflicted on a Macedonian citizen who identifies as Bulgarian. Additionally, the closure of Bulgarian cultural clubs has been cited as evidence of systematic discrimination.

The closure of cultural institutions such as the "Tsar Boris III" and "Ivan Mihailov" clubs has raised serious concerns. The State Department report attributes the closures to a 2022 law mandating the renaming of organizations associated with fascist supporters or collaborators. In a particularly troubling development, the report notes that the prosecutor's office in Bitola initiated a preliminary investigation into the "Ivan Mihailov" club on grounds of hate speech, following a recommendation from the Anti-Discrimination Commission. The club's president faces charges of inciting ethnic and racial hate, as well as spreading racism and xenophobia.

The revelations contained in the State Department's report underscore the urgent need to address systemic discrimination and violence targeting Bulgarians in North Macedonia. As international scrutiny intensifies, pressure mounts on authorities to uphold human rights and ensure the protection of all citizens regardless of ethnicity or background.