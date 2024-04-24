Amnesty International Highlights Bulgaria's LGBT Rights Struggles: Freedom and Equality at Risk

Society | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 10:11
Bulgaria: Amnesty International Highlights Bulgaria's LGBT Rights Struggles: Freedom and Equality at Risk Photo: Stella Ivanova

"Amnesty International" has released its annual report, shining a spotlight on Bulgaria's ongoing human rights challenges, including the erosion of freedom of expression, violations against the LGBT community, and the proliferation of hatred against ethnic minorities.

The organization's 2023-2024 report, covering human rights issues across 155 countries, underscores a global crisis in international law marked by government and corporate defiance. Heightened armed conflicts and a lack of commitment to upholding international standards pose grave threats to human rights worldwide. Additionally, the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence exacerbates discrimination and division, fueling concerns over adequate regulation.

Within Bulgaria, "Amnesty International" points to a deepening crackdown on freedom of expression, citing the increasing use of strategic lawsuits against media outlets and journalists as a means of harassment and obstruction. While parliament has made efforts to enhance protections for journalists, the organization deems legislative changes to the Penal Code as insufficient.

Moreover, the report highlights Bulgaria's failure to safeguard the rights of marginalized communities, including refugees, migrants, and the Roma population. Discriminatory practices and attempts to incite hatred by political entities exacerbate social tensions and perpetuate systemic injustices.

Regarding the LGBT community, "Amnesty International" condemns the Bulgarian Supreme Court's decision to revoke legal gender reassignment rights for transgender individuals. The absence of legal recognition for same-sex couples further compounds issues related to privacy and family rights.

Additionally, the report underscores systemic challenges faced by people with disabilities, particularly concerning conditions in psychiatric institutions and social care homes.

In response to the findings, "Amnesty International" calls for urgent action to address these pressing human rights concerns and uphold Bulgaria's commitments to international standards.

