Amnesty International Highlights Bulgaria's LGBT Rights Struggles: Freedom and Equality at Risk

FlixBus Expands Routes from Bulgaria: New Connections to Thessaloniki, Athens, and More
FlixBus, the renowned European bus company, is set to launch new routes to and from Bulgaria in anticipation of the summer season
"Amnesty International" has released its annual report, shining a spotlight on Bulgaria's ongoing human rights challenges, including the erosion of freedom of expression, violations against the LGBT community, and the proliferation of hatred against ethnic minorities.
The organization's 2023-2024 report, covering human rights issues across 155 countries, underscores a global crisis in international law marked by government and corporate defiance. Heightened armed conflicts and a lack of commitment to upholding international standards pose grave threats to human rights worldwide. Additionally, the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence exacerbates discrimination and division, fueling concerns over adequate regulation.
Within Bulgaria, "Amnesty International" points to a deepening crackdown on freedom of expression, citing the increasing use of strategic lawsuits against media outlets and journalists as a means of harassment and obstruction. While parliament has made efforts to enhance protections for journalists, the organization deems legislative changes to the Penal Code as insufficient.
Moreover, the report highlights Bulgaria's failure to safeguard the rights of marginalized communities, including refugees, migrants, and the Roma population. Discriminatory practices and attempts to incite hatred by political entities exacerbate social tensions and perpetuate systemic injustices.
Regarding the LGBT community, "Amnesty International" condemns the Bulgarian Supreme Court's decision to revoke legal gender reassignment rights for transgender individuals. The absence of legal recognition for same-sex couples further compounds issues related to privacy and family rights.
Additionally, the report underscores systemic challenges faced by people with disabilities, particularly concerning conditions in psychiatric institutions and social care homes.
In response to the findings, "Amnesty International" calls for urgent action to address these pressing human rights concerns and uphold Bulgaria's commitments to international standards.
Over the next 24 hours, a cold front will move across the country, bringing mostly cloudy skies and widespread rain
As Bulgaria grapples with a surge in whooping cough cases, Public Health experts offer insights into the situation, assuring the public about the severity of symptoms and emphasizing the importance of vaccination
Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications Dimitar Nedyalkov heralded a new era of connectivity as he unveiled the ambitious 5G SEAGUL project, which aims to blanket the Struma highway with high-speed internet coverage
In a significant update to Bulgaria's identification system, the issuance of new ID cards will come with a higher price tag of BGN 30, compared to the current fee of BGN 18
Beginning May 7, commuters in Sofia can look forward to improved public transit services with the introduction of modern low-floor trams on line 6 and enhanced frequency on line 8
Sofia, the capital city of Bulgaria, faces a mounting challenge with abandoned vehicles cluttering its streets, as reported by the Metropolitan Inspectorate
UN Happiness Report: Bulgaria's Astonishing Leap in Rankings
Bulgaria: 3 Regions With Lowest Life Expectancy - EU Report 2022