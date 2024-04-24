Bulgaria: Former PM Denkov Blames GERB for Delayed Payment Under Recovery Plan

April 24, 2024
Amidst mounting concerns over Bulgaria's delayed second payment under the Recovery and Resilience Plan, former Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov has squarely pointed the finger at the GERB party, alleging their obstructionism in advancing key legislation necessary for unlocking crucial funds.

Speaking on the sidelines of the National Assembly, Denkov highlighted the pressing need for Bulgaria to enact several pivotal laws that were initially introduced during his tenure. However, he lamented that these crucial pieces of legislation had languished without progress, stymied by parliamentary committees chaired by GERB deputies.

Denkov underscored the significance of specific laws in facilitating the disbursement of funds under the recovery plan. Among these, he emphasized the importance of enacting legislation related to personal bankruptcy, anti-corruption measures, and a roadmap for achieving climate neutrality.

Of particular concern was the delay in adopting the climate neutrality roadmap, a critical component of Bulgaria's commitment to environmental sustainability. However, Denkov expressed cautious optimism that this legislation would advance through the National Assembly's work program in the coming week.

The former prime minister's remarks underscore the growing frustration over bureaucratic hurdles hindering Bulgaria's access to vital funding earmarked for economic recovery and resilience. With the country grappling with the far-reaching impacts of the pandemic and seeking to bolster its long-term sustainability, the timely implementation of key legislation is paramount.

