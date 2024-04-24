US Senate Greenlights $95 Billion Aid Package: Boost for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan

The US Senate has overwhelmingly approved a substantial aid package totaling 95 billion USD, aimed at supporting key American allies, including Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. The largest portion of the package, 61 billion USD, is earmarked for Ukraine, while Israel will receive 26 billion USD, with 9 billion USD designated for humanitarian aid in Gaza. Taiwan is slated to receive 8 billion USD in assistance.

Additionally, the package includes provisions for the transfer of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine and imposes new sanctions on Russia, China, Hamas, and Iran. Despite initial opposition from some members, the bipartisan-supported measure successfully passed both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

President Joe Biden is expected to officially sign the package into law today, facilitating the prompt delivery of American weapons to Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed gratitude to US lawmakers for their crucial support, emphasizing the significance of the aid for Ukraine's security and stability.

House Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hailed the passage of the bill as a pivotal step in safeguarding American security and promoting Western democracy. He conveyed a message of solidarity and encouragement to Zelensky, urging Ukraine to persevere in its struggle.

The approval of this aid package underscores America's commitment to its allies and its role as a global leader in promoting democracy and security.