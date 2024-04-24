FlixBus Expands Routes from Bulgaria: New Connections to Thessaloniki, Athens, and More
FlixBus, the renowned European bus company, is set to launch new routes to and from Bulgaria in anticipation of the summer season
Concerns are mounting within the European Parliament regarding potential Russian interference in the forthcoming parliamentary elections, coupled with apprehensions surrounding Russian-owned properties in Bulgaria. These anxieties are reflected in a draft resolution addressing Russian meddling in European elections and its broader influence on the EU, with specific attention paid to Bulgaria's situation.
Proposed by the European People's Party, the resolution is spearheaded by MEP Andrey Kovachev and is slated for a vote in the Strasbourg plenary hall tomorrow. The text underscores the European Parliament's apprehensions over credible reports of heightened Russian efforts to influence Bulgaria's upcoming National Assembly elections on June 9. Of particular concern is the alleged Russian control over a network of disinformation agents operating across social media platforms, academic institutions, NGOs, and political parties.
The resolution also highlights the disquieting presence of numerous properties owned by the Russian authorities within Bulgaria, some of which hold strategic significance and are believed to serve as hubs for Russian influence over the country's democratic processes. While specific properties are not named, the "Kamchia" complex, owned by the Moscow City Hall, is implicated as one such location.
MEP Alexander Yordanov has called for the confiscation of the "Kamchia" complex, citing its alleged role in advancing Russian interests in Europe. Tomorrow's vote will also address another resolution concerning recent presidential elections in Russia, with many parliamentary groups condemning the lack of transparency in the electoral process. Calls have been made for the EU to withhold recognition of Vladimir Putin as a legitimate president.
Andrey Kovachev, a key figure in both resolutions, underscores the gravity of the situation and the imperative for decisive action to safeguard democratic processes and counter external influence. As tensions escalate, the European Parliament grapples with the challenge of confronting Russian interference while upholding democratic principles.
