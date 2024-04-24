Victory Day Celebrations Curtailed in Russia Amid Security Concerns

Bulgaria: Victory Day Celebrations Curtailed in Russia Amid Security Concerns

As Russia prepares to mark Victory Day, commemorating the Soviet Union's triumph in World War II, festivities are set to be scaled back for the second consecutive year due to security threats linked to the war in Ukraine and recent acts of terrorism.

Citing security concerns stemming from the ongoing unrest, Russian authorities have announced limitations on public gatherings and traditional events associated with Victory Day. The iconic "Immortal Regiment" procession, wherein thousands of Russians march through the streets carrying portraits of their ancestors who fought in the war, has been canceled. Instead, Elena Tsunaeva, co-chair of the movement, proposes displaying photos of veterans on public transport, aircraft, ships, and other public venues.

Education Minister Sergey Kravtsov assured that commemorations will still occur in schools, featuring visits from war veterans and individuals involved in the Ukrainian conflict.

While Moscow will proceed with its customary parade in Red Square, several other Russian cities have opted to cancel or curtail their Victory Day celebrations in light of security concerns.

The decision comes in the wake of heightened tensions fueled by the war in Ukraine, with Russia accusing its neighbor of orchestrating terrorist acts on its soil. A recent bombing at a concert hall near Moscow, which claimed 144 lives, has further exacerbated security anxieties. Although the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack, the Kremlin suspects Ukrainian involvement.

Recent months have seen a surge in drone attacks targeting Russian cities, alongside assassinations and attempted assassinations of individuals aligned with Kremlin policies. Russian security services have reported thwarting numerous assassination attempts and acts of sabotage.

