Russian Rocket Attack Hits Kharkiv Again

World » UKRAINE | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 08:46
Reports emerged last night of renewed Russian missile fire targeting the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, intensifying fears of escalating conflict in the region. The barrage of rockets resulted in loud explosions and caused minor injuries to two individuals, Mayor Igor Terekhov confirmed. Damage to residential buildings was reported, with windows shattered in four locations, adding to the toll of civilian casualties and property destruction.

Meanwhile, in the Russian Smolensk region, a fire erupted in fuel warehouses and energy facilities, prompting accusations from Governor Vasily Anokhin, who attributed the incident to a drone attack launched from Ukrainian territory. Further details emerged from Igor Artamonov, governor of the Lipetsk region, stating that a drone had crashed in the local industrial zone, though no injuries were reported. However, the extent of damage and the precise target remain unclear, with Reuters unable to verify the information.

In response to the attacks and against the backdrop of escalating tensions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed gratitude to the US Senate for approving crucial military and economic aid. "The vote in Congress strengthens America's role as a beacon of democracy and leader of the free world," Zelensky emphasized in a statement on Telegram, while also expressing hope for swift approval from President Biden.

The United States has long been a key supporter of Ukraine's defense efforts against Russian aggression, with the newly approved aid package representing a significant milestone. Despite months of congressional deadlock, the passage of this legislation marks the first such approval since the Republican Party assumed control of the House of Representatives last year.

However, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu issued a stark warning in response to the US Congress's decision, vowing to escalate attacks on logistics centers and arsenals supplied with Western weapons. Shoigu's threat underscores the heightened tensions and the potential for further military escalation in the region.

