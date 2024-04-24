GERB Leads by Over 9% in Latest Bulgarian Electoral Survey: WCC-DB Trails Behind, 'Revival' Close to Second

Politics | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 08:43
Bulgaria: GERB Leads by Over 9% in Latest Bulgarian Electoral Survey: WCC-DB Trails Behind, 'Revival' Close to Second

A recent survey conducted by the sociological agency "Trend," commissioned by "24 Chasa" and "Nova Broadcasting Group," sheds light on the current political landscape in Bulgaria ahead of the upcoming elections. With 1002 participants surveyed between April 12 and 19, the results provide insight into voter attitudes and preferences amidst a backdrop of political maneuvering and public opinion shifts.

The findings reveal a significant gap between the leading party, GERB, and its closest contender, "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB). GERB maintains a sturdy lead of over 9%, securing 24.9% of voter support, while WCC-DB trails at 15.5%. This margin underscores the stability of GERB's position despite recent political turbulence.

Amidst ongoing negotiations and controversies surrounding issues like the rotation of power and accusations within the Customs Agency, WCC-DB experienced a slight erosion in support, losing just over 2 percentage points of voters. Meanwhile, other parties like DPS and "Revival" closely follow with 14.4% and 14.2% respectively, setting the stage for a competitive electoral campaign.

The survey also highlights public sentiment towards the government's performance and constitutional changes. The cabinet of Dimitar Glavchev, inaugurated with a 20% approval rating, faces mixed reviews, with 39% of respondents disapproving. Furthermore, only 11% of Bulgarians express positivity towards recent constitutional amendments, indicating a lack of widespread awareness and support for these changes.

In addition, the survey reflects a declining perception of parliamentary effectiveness, with only 12% of respondents offering a positive assessment, while 80% hold a negative view. Interestingly, there has been little fluctuation in public opinion towards the president over the past ten months, suggesting a degree of stability in this aspect of Bulgarian politics.

Looking ahead, the survey indicates that approximately 49% of Bulgarians intend to participate in the upcoming early parliamentary elections, representing a significant portion of the electorate. However, a notable 6.9% declare their intention to abstain from supporting any party, indicating a level of disillusionment or indecision among voters.

Overall, the survey underscores the importance of party performance and strategic campaigning in the lead-up to the elections, with GERB maintaining a commanding lead while other parties vie for position in a closely contested race.

