"We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" Coalition Confirms Participation in Consecutive Elections

The leadership of the "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) coalition, consisting of Kiril Petkov, Asen Vassilev, Hristo Ivanov, and Atanas Atanasov, has formally announced their joint participation in the upcoming early parliamentary elections and the elections for members of the European Parliament on June 9, 2024. This marks the third consecutive election in which "We Continue the Change" and "Democratic Bulgaria" have joined forces.

In an official statement released by the coalition's press center, it was emphasized that the alliance has established itself as a resilient and unifying force within the democratic community. However, notable changes are observed in the composition of the coalition, as the "Green Movement" and the "Middle European Class" party will not be part of the upcoming electoral campaign.

The decision to continue their collaboration underscores the coalition's commitment to advancing their shared vision and principles in the political landscape of Bulgaria. Despite facing challenges and changes in the political landscape, the leaders remain steadfast in their dedication to promoting democratic values and driving positive change for the country.