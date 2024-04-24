Russia to Step Up Attacks on Western Weapons Depots in Ukraine
Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced today that Russia will escalate strikes on Ukrainian storage bases housing weapons supplied by Western nations, Reuters reported. Shoigu's remarks came during a speech to defense officials, where he emphasized Russia's military gains and the need to counter Western support for Ukraine.
Shoigu asserted that Russia has shattered the myth of Western weapons superiority and has gained the initiative along the 1,000-kilometer front. He also addressed recent developments, including the US House of Representatives' approval of a nearly $61 billion military aid package for Ukraine.
According to Shoigu, in response to perceived threats from the United States and its allies, Russia will enhance its armed forces and ramp up production of essential weaponry. This includes intensifying attacks on logistics centers and storage bases for Western-supplied arms in Ukraine.
The Ukrainian government, led by President Volodymyr Zelensky, welcomed the additional military aid from the US, which includes long-range missile systems and ammunition. US officials indicated that the assistance package would bolster Ukraine's air defense capabilities.
Shoigu's statement underscores Russia's determination to counter Western support for Ukraine and maintain military dominance in the region. As tensions escalate, the situation in Ukraine remains precarious, with both sides engaged in a high-stakes conflict.
