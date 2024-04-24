Bulgaria Celebrates Two Spelling Bee Champions!

Society » EDUCATION | April 23, 2024, Tuesday
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Celebrates Two Spelling Bee Champions!

Bulgaria has crowned not one, but two Spelling Bee champions this year. Anton Markov from Ruse, a sixth-grader, and Sava Troanski from Pazardzhik, a fourth-grader, emerged as finalists in the prestigious English-language competition, reported BTA. However, it was Anton who clinched the title after a riveting final round, showcasing his ability to spell even the most unfamiliar words with precision. Notably, Anton revealed that his winning strategy involved spelling with his eyes closed, adding a unique twist to his victory.

In the younger age group, Ekaterina Basheva, also from Ruse, emerged victorious in a tense final showdown with Georgi Avramov from Varna. Ekaterina's impeccable spelling, particularly of the word "discipline," secured her the coveted championship title.

The Spelling Bee competition, now in its 14th year in Bulgaria, has become a hallmark event, drawing participants from across the country. Organized by CORPluS - Corps for Education and Development, in collaboration with the America for Bulgaria Foundation and with support from the US embassy in Bulgaria, the competition aims to promote language proficiency and academic excellence among Bulgarian youth.

With Anton and Ekaterina's remarkable achievements, Bulgaria celebrates the linguistic talent and dedication of its young learners, showcasing their exceptional spelling abilities on a national stage.

