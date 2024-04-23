Burgas Municipal Council Extends Year-Round Operation of "Green Parking Zone"

Expansion Underway: Sofia Airport Terminal 2 to Add 1000 New Parking Spaces
Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications, Anna Natova, announced the commencement of construction for an outdoor parking lot at Terminal 2 of Sofia Airport
The municipal council of Burgas has opted to extend the operation of the city's "green zone" for paid parking throughout the entire year, with both summer and winter hours, according to reports from BNR. Previously, the zone, which covers streets near the Sea Garden, was only operational from May 1 to September 30.
Under the new arrangement, the summer opening hours will remain unchanged, running from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm every day of the week. However, the winter season will commence after September and operate from Monday to Friday, starting at 9:00 am and concluding at 7:00 pm.
Additionally, the local parliament has approved stricter regulations for the use of e-scooters available for rent within the city.
One significant change includes limiting the usage of e-scooters to individuals aged 13 and above. Enforcement of these regulations will fall under the purview of the local authorities.
The decision to extend the operation of the "green parking zone" aims to better manage parking in the city center throughout the year, while the tighter regulations for e-scooter usage prioritize safety and responsible riding practices.
