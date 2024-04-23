Burgas Municipal Council Extends Year-Round Operation of "Green Parking Zone"

Society | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 14:07
Bulgaria: Burgas Municipal Council Extends Year-Round Operation of "Green Parking Zone"

The municipal council of Burgas has opted to extend the operation of the city's "green zone" for paid parking throughout the entire year, with both summer and winter hours, according to reports from BNR. Previously, the zone, which covers streets near the Sea Garden, was only operational from May 1 to September 30.

Under the new arrangement, the summer opening hours will remain unchanged, running from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm every day of the week. However, the winter season will commence after September and operate from Monday to Friday, starting at 9:00 am and concluding at 7:00 pm.

Additionally, the local parliament has approved stricter regulations for the use of e-scooters available for rent within the city.

One significant change includes limiting the usage of e-scooters to individuals aged 13 and above. Enforcement of these regulations will fall under the purview of the local authorities.

The decision to extend the operation of the "green parking zone" aims to better manage parking in the city center throughout the year, while the tighter regulations for e-scooter usage prioritize safety and responsible riding practices.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Burgas, parking, zone, regulations

Related Articles:

Expansion Underway: Sofia Airport Terminal 2 to Add 1000 New Parking Spaces

Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications, Anna Natova, announced the commencement of construction for an outdoor parking lot at Terminal 2 of Sofia Airport

Business » Tourism | April 22, 2024, Monday // 17:00

Unusual Incident: Woman "Lands" Her Car on Another in Failed Parking Attempt

In a bizarre incident that unfolded in the Trakia District of Plovdiv, an elderly woman's attempt to park her car went awry, resulting in her vehicle "landing" on top of another

Society » Incidents | April 8, 2024, Monday // 15:10

Burgas City Railway to Connect Airport by 2024

A transformative project is underway in Burgas, Bulgaria, as plans for a city railway to link the Central Railway Station with Burgas Airport are on track for completion by the end of 2024

Business » Tourism | April 4, 2024, Thursday // 15:50

Ready for Takeoff: Burgas Airport's Summer Flight Schedule Unveiled

The concessionaire company Fraport Twin Star Airport Management announced that Burgas Airport will kick off the active flight season with its first flight since Bulgaria's entry into the Schengen area by air, scheduled for the end of March.

Business » Tourism | March 29, 2024, Friday // 14:52

Eco-Friendly Transportation: Burgas Launches Electric Bicycle Rentals

Burgas is gearing up to offer its citizens and visitors a new mode of transportation to navigate its streets and discover its hidden gems

Society » Environment | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 16:15

Massive Cocaine Seizure: 170 kg Discovered in Bananas at Port of Burgas

170 kilograms of cocaine were found concealed within a shipment of bananas at the Burgas city's port

Crime | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 12:51
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Weather In Bulgaria On April 24: Sunny Spells with Cloudy Intervals

During the night, showers are expected in some areas, primarily in the western and northern regions, while the rest of the country will experience clearing skies

Society » Environment | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 17:51

Study Reveals Fear of Side Effects as Main Reason for Vaccine Hesitancy Among Bulgarian Parents

A recent study conducted by the sociological agency "Global Metrics" on behalf of UNICEF Bulgaria and the Ministry of Health sheds light on the attitudes of Bulgarian parents towards vaccination

Society » Health | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 17:02

Bulgaria Celebrates Two Spelling Bee Champions!

Bulgaria has crowned not one, but two Spelling Bee champions this year

Society » Education | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 14:30

Bulgarian Parliament Considers Stricter Measures to Combat Indoor Smoking

As concerns over public health continue to mount, Parliament is deliberating on proposed amendments to the Health Act aimed at cracking down on indoor smoking, encompassing all smoking products, including non-tobacco alternatives and hookahs

Society | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 11:43

Bulgaria's Ministry of Health Allows Earlier Whooping Cough Vaccination for Babies Amid Surge in Infections

In response to a surge in whooping cough infections across the country, the Ministry of Health has announced a significant adjustment to the immunization schedule

Society » Health | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 11:39

Whooping Cough Outbreak Hits Bulgaria: Health Officials Scramble for Solutions

In response to the alarming surge of whooping cough cases, the Health Commission has convened an extraordinary meeting to address the escalating situation

Society » Health | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 08:52
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria