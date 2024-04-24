Ukraine Suspends Consular Services for Men of Mobilization Age
In a move aimed at bolstering its military forces amid the ongoing war with Russia, Ukraine has announced the suspension of consular services for its male citizens eligible for military service and residing abroad. The decision, reported by Reuters, comes as Ukraine grapples with a shortage of troops in the face of a larger adversary nearly 26 months after Russia initiated its offensive.
According to a government helpline, the suspension of consular services applies to male citizens of Ukraine who are of mobilization age, with exceptions made only for those returning to the country. The measure is evidently aimed at encouraging recruitment of fighters for the ongoing war effort against Russia.
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba took to social media platform X to announce the directive, emphasizing the need to ensure "fair treatment" of men of mobilization age. Kuleba underscored the gravity of the situation, stating, "What the situation looks like now: A man fit for military service goes abroad, shows his country that he doesn't care about its survival, and then comes and wants to receive benefits from that same country. That's not how things work. Our country is at war."
The decision reflects Ukraine's determination to address the urgent need for manpower to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity against Russian aggression.
