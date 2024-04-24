Ukraine Suspends Consular Services for Men of Mobilization Age

World » UKRAINE | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 13:38
Bulgaria: Ukraine Suspends Consular Services for Men of Mobilization Age

In a move aimed at bolstering its military forces amid the ongoing war with Russia, Ukraine has announced the suspension of consular services for its male citizens eligible for military service and residing abroad. The decision, reported by Reuters, comes as Ukraine grapples with a shortage of troops in the face of a larger adversary nearly 26 months after Russia initiated its offensive.

According to a government helpline, the suspension of consular services applies to male citizens of Ukraine who are of mobilization age, with exceptions made only for those returning to the country. The measure is evidently aimed at encouraging recruitment of fighters for the ongoing war effort against Russia.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba took to social media platform X to announce the directive, emphasizing the need to ensure "fair treatment" of men of mobilization age. Kuleba underscored the gravity of the situation, stating, "What the situation looks like now: A man fit for military service goes abroad, shows his country that he doesn't care about its survival, and then comes and wants to receive benefits from that same country. That's not how things work. Our country is at war."

The decision reflects Ukraine's determination to address the urgent need for manpower to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity against Russian aggression.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, consular services, mobilization, war

Related Articles:

Russian Rocket Attack Hits Kharkiv Again

|

Russia to Step Up Attacks on Western Weapons Depots in Ukraine

|

Russian Drone Attack Strikes Odesa: 7 Injured, Children Among Victims

|

Ukraine Set to Receive $1.9 Billion Investment Boost from World Bank

|

Russia Warns of Impending Nuclear Confrontation Amid Ukraine Crisis

|

Mariya Gabriel Advocates Continued Support for Ukraine

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Russian Rocket Attack Hits Kharkiv Again

Reports emerged last night of renewed Russian missile fire targeting the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, intensifying fears of escalating conflict in the region

World » Ukraine | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 08:46

Ukrainian Minister Under Investigation for Alleged Land Grab

A high-profile scandal rocks Ukraine's political landscape as Mykola Solskyi, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food and former Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture, faces allegations of involvement in an organized criminal group orchestra

World » Ukraine | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 10:40

Russian Drone Attack Strikes Odesa: 7 Injured, Children Among Victims

The Ukrainian city of Odesa has once again come under attack by Russian drones, leaving a devastating toll on civilians

World » Ukraine | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 09:08

Ukraine Set to Receive $1.9 Billion Investment Boost from World Bank

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a financial division of the World Bank, intends to invest 1.9 billion USD in projects in Ukraine over the next 18 months

World » Ukraine | April 22, 2024, Monday // 13:39

Stoltenberg: Delay in Military Aid to Ukraine Bears Consequences

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has implored the United States Senate to hasten the ratification of a pivotal decision: 61 billion USD in military and financial support to bolster Ukraine's defense against the relentless onslaught of Russian aggres

World » Ukraine | April 22, 2024, Monday // 08:42

Russian Forces Seize Strategic Village in Ukraine

Reports have emerged confirming the capture of Bohdanivka, a crucial village in eastern Ukraine, by Russian armed forces

World » Ukraine | April 21, 2024, Sunday // 16:17
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria